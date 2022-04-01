11 textiles articles exclusively reserved for production on Handlooms

New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): In order to protect and support handlooms weavers, the government has reserved 11 textiles articles with certain technical specifications exclusively for production on handlooms, Union Minister of State for Textiles Darshana Jardosh said on Friday.

"Central and State Government implementing agencies conduct inspection of powerloom units to ensure that items reserved for production on handlooms are not produced on powerlooms," Jardosh said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.



During the last three years & current year (as on 28 February 2022) implementing agencies have inspected 11,14,667 powerlooms and lodged 218 FIRs, the minister said.

The Government has promulgated the Handlooms (Reservation of Articles for Production) Act, 1985 to protect handlooms weavers from encroachment of the powerloom and mill sector on their livelihood.

In addition, the "Scheme for Protection of Handlooms" has provisions for capacity building of State Government Enforcement Machinery; awareness programmes etc. in order to curb sale of fake handloom products, the minister added. (ANI)

