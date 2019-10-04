Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 04 (ANI/NewsVoir): 12th edition of Asian Business and Social Forum and the fourth edition of India's Greatest Brands and Leaders 2018-19 was held at Taj Lands End Hotel, Mumbai.

Hamriyah Free Zone and BRS Ventures from the UAE; and Darwin Platform Group of Companies, Wockhardt, ARTIST, Reva University, Hindware Appliances, Vicat Group, TTK Prestige, Go Air, Robo Silicon, Celebrity Prime Developers, AGS Transact Technologies, Vistex, Chem Academy and many more from India were recognized as India's Greatest Brands and Leaders.

Other winners included Fortrec Chemicals and Sevak Ltd from Singapore. It was a magnificent event highlighted by the presence of Ramdas Athawale, Minister of State for Social Justice & Empowerment, the Government of India; Saud Salim Al Mazrouei , Director, Hamriyah Free Zone, UAE; Dr BR Shetty, Founder and Chairman, BRS Ventures; Ashish Kumar Chauhan, MD and CEO, Bombay Stock Exchange; Ajay Harinath Singh, Chairman, Darwin Platform Group of Companies; and Ambassadors and Consul Generals from Bolivia, Iceland, Bangladesh, Malaysia, China, Israel, Italy, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, and Iraq in Mumbai.

Exclusively a few winners of the prestigious 'AsiaOne Global Indian of the Year' and 'Bharatiya Mahanatam Vikas Puraskar' were felicitated at the summit for their special work in the industry and society. As it was a summit of 16 industries, more than 200 'Brand and Leader' award winners were felicitated in the presence of over 450 audiences from India, Bangladesh, UAE and beyond.

Rajat Shukal, Global Head, AsiaOne and URS Media also mentioned that the next Pride of Asia Series Business Summit; 13th edition of Asian Business & Social Forum and fifth of edition Asia's Greatest Brands & Leaders 2019-20 will be held on February 2020 in Bangkok, Thailand which promises unparalleled Brand & Leader promotions in Asia & beyond.

URS Media Consulting PL is a leading international media house and research company with a Business & News publication named AsiaOne - in both electronic and print formats. Its reader audience is in 15 countries of Asia and the Middle East: India, UAE, Singapore, Hong Kong - China, Qatar, Thailand, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain, Afghanistan, Oman, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, and Kuwait.

