(12th MCQ Physics Sample Paper for Term 1 Boards) Key Takeaways To Score Maximum

New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI/Oswaal Books): Preparing for the Physics exams seems to be a very tough task for the students. Physics requires a mix of hard and smart work and dedication because it is a subject that requires conceptual clarity.

The mere theory will not help you excel in the Physics exams. If you are a 12th class student and preparing for the board exams, then you have landed at the apt page. With this guide, you will come across some of the most important tips that will help you excel in your Physics MCQ board exams. So, let's get started and ace the exam with some of the most amazing tips.

1. Plan your time

To score maximum, you need to manage your time well in advance. Firstly, read through the entire question paper and skim the paper perfectly. Make sure while attempting the questions if you encounter some difficult questions, then leave them for later consideration. Attempt those questions in the first place that you are sure of so that your time is saved. Once you are done with the questions, you know precisely, then jump onto the questions that seem difficult to you at first glance. This will help you score exceptionally well for your exam.

2. Don't rush

While attempting the questions, even if you are sure about the answer, they also don't rush to the answers. Read the question properly because sometimes you hurriedly just mark the answers in the OMR sheet. If you rush, then you can just decrease your marks. So, always read the questions because you sometimes even get the twisted questions, and you can answer them correctly if only you don't panic.

3. Use clues

MCQs come with an advantage in that you get the options with them. With these options, you can even get the clues to reach out to the answer correctly. When you use the clues, then you can eliminate the options. This will save you time. Moreover, this technique is very helpful in the exams that come with calculations because you can simply put the options in the questions and reach out to conclusion. This will help you score well in your exam.

4. Context-Based Memory

Sometimes you are stuck in the exam, and you get only blurry thoughts about the answers. In those situations, context-based memory comes to the rescue. Try to remind yourself that from where you have learned that concept. Also, try to remember whether you learned it from an online source or textbook, and then try to remember the page number. This will help you to reach out to the answer correctly. And this trick can work wonders for MCQs questions and will help you excel in your exam.

5. Analyse Chapter & Topic Weightage- Solve Every MCQs Type

Here's the chapter-wise mark weightage for CBSE Class 12 Physics For Term 1 Board Exams: -

Unit-I Electrostatics (Chapter-1: Electric Charges and Fields, Chapter-2: Electrostatic Potential and Capacitance);

Unit-II Current Electricity (Chapter-3: Current Electricity)

Unit I & II Combined carries 17 marks

Unit-III Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism (Chapter-4: Moving Charges and Magnetism

Chapter-5: Magnetism and Matter)

Unit-IV Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents

(Chapter-6: Electromagnetic Induction Chapter 7: Alternating currents)

Unit I & II Combined carries 18 marks. So overall total-35 marks for the external exam in Physics

This story is provided by Oswaal Books. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Oswaal Books)


