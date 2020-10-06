14th edition of CPhI & P-MEC India now scheduled for January 27-29, 2021

New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI/PRNewswire): Informa Markets in India, India's leading B2B events' organiser, has announced that its flagship event, CPhI & P-MEC India, will now take place from 27 - 29 January, 2021 at the India Expo Center, Greater Noida, Delhi-NCR.

The show, Asia's largest pharma event, was originally scheduled for 25-27 November, 2020. The announcement comes right after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India, has started to allow B2B exhibitions to take place with due SOP. Considering this new directive for Unlock 5.0 that has now come into effect, CPhI & P-MEC India will pull all stops to act as a catalyst for the industry and help kickstart the economy.

Ever since the lockdown started, the organisers of the CPhI & P-MEC India expo have been in constant discussions with key industry stakeholders, partners and the local government to stay abreast of the challenges and complexities in the face of disruption due to COVID-19.

The new dates will allow more time for normality and confidence to return to the market and provide all-round better conditions for exhibitors and visitors to engage.



CPhI & P-MEC India will also be organised in accordance with Informa's AllSecure health and safety standards. As the world's leading events' organiser, Informa has developed a detailed set of enhanced measures to provide the highest levels of hygiene and safety at its events, providing everyone with the reassurance and confidence that they are participating in a safe and controlled environment.

"We are delighted to announce the late edition of our flagship event in the context of the crisis that the ensuing pandemic has created. This announcement will no doubt boost the morale of the sector, and the industry at large, and we gratefully acknowledge the encouragement given by the Government in allowing B2B trade expos to function with the start of Unlock 5.0," said Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India, while speaking on the announcement of the new dates for the CPhI & P-MEC India expo.

"The new dates, arrived at after close consultation with our key stakeholders, will ensure that India's largest pharma marketplace will look towards readying the industry to rebuilding itself and focus on decimating the effects of COVID-19," Yogesh Mudras said.

"Like always, we will have a plethora of events surrounding CPhI & P-MEC India, such as Pharma Connect, Women in Pharma, India Pharma Awards and CEO Roundtable filled with eminent speakers, knowledge sharing and unparalleled networking opportunities. This will help create a consolidated strategy for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' in the pharma sector. We would like to thank our stakeholders for their support, encouragement and recommendation throughout the crisis and now looking ahead, while organising the show as well," he added.

