1.5 Crore students to benefit from technology enabled English Program

ANI | Updated: Aug 05, 2019 16:47 IST

New Delhi [India] August 05 (ANI/NewsVoir): EnglishHelper a technology-based education company helps people learn and improve their English by offering AI technology-powered learning solutions.
The company has joined hands with the Maharashtra government and IETS to enable English literacy across 65,000 schools in the state.
EnglishHelper has introduced and pioneered the RightToRead initiative across thousands of government schools in India. Launched in 2013, the Program enables the reading of English textbooks in class supported by multi-sensory AI software - ReadToMe(r). The goal of the RightToRead Program is to significantly enhance students' English Reading and Comprehension skills.
In 2015, EnglishHelper partnered with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to implement RightToRead in almost 4000 government schools in Maharashtra. This proof of concept at scale succeeded an initial pilot of over 100 schools in Aurangabad district. The success of the Program, as evidenced by independent evaluation, has led to an approval by the government of Maharashtra to scale the Program to cover 65,000 schools in the state.
RightToRead will enable students in these schools from grade one to ten to read their English textbooks in class with the aid of ReadToMe(r). The software is designed for flexibility and convenience i.e. operates offline (without internet) in class using existing IT infrastructure including Windows, Linux and Android devices.
The implementation of this program will make this the largest such technology-enabled English reading intervention in India and (possibly) globally. It is expected to benefit more than 15 million students and 2,00,000 teachers at full deployment.
"This project demonstrates the power of technology to enable large scale education transformation and the need for multiple public and private stakeholders to come together with the common purpose of meaningful change", said Sanjay Gupta, Global CEO, EnglishHelper.
