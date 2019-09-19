15th Finance Commission to visit Sikkim next week

New Delhi [India], Sep 19 (ANI): The 15th Finance Commission is scheduled to visit the state of Sikkim from September 23 to 26, according to an official statement issued on Thursday.

Chairman N K Singh, members and senior officials of the commission will hold meetings with representatives of rural and urban local bodies besides political parties.

On the second day of its visit, the commission will have a detailed meeting with Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, his Cabinet colleagues and senior officers. This will be followed by a meeting with representatives of trade and industry bodies.

As part of the field visit, the commission will visit Rumtek Monastery and Cymbidium Development Centre, the statement added. (ANI)

