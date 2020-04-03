17-Year entrepreneur Arjun Deshpande contributes 3-months salary to PM Cares Fund

New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI/ Digpu): Arjun Deshpande, Founder and CEO of Generic Aadhaar, an innovative venture in the Pharmaceutical Industry has donated his three-months' salary to PM Cares Fund. He made this contribution to be a force multiplier in the fight against COVID-19.

Generic Aadhaar aims at providing affordable and quality medicines to every Indian, by aggregating the medical stores under one umbrella. The company procures medicines directly from WHO GMP approved facilities and makes these medicines accessible to everyone at Generic Aadhaar aggregated stores across India.

This has helped the medical store owners who have to compete with online pharmacies and big medical malls. An ambitious and dedicated, Arjun Deshpande founded Generic Aadhaar when he was just 16 years old. Generic Aadhaar revolutionized the way Indian Pharmaceutical Industry works.

It is the first company to support individual medical store owners by helping them gain their huge clientele back. Arjun Deshpande, one of the youngest entrepreneurs of India, seems to be inspired by his mother who is into an international pharma business.

He used to travel to USA, Vietnam, China and Dubai in his school holidays and it was during the meetings with various importers, distributors and MOH Authorities that he learnt that people in these countries had access to affordable medicines.

He asked his mother why medicines are sold in India at comparatively higher prices. He further learnt that most generic medicines in India are promoted as branded medicines which raise its cost. After exhaustive research and analysis of medicines, Arjun found that most generic and branded medicines have the same compositions.

They are promoted by marketing gimmicks and therefore, many people can't even afford these medicines. At this point, Arjun vowed to make quality medicines affordable for every Indian. This led to the foundation of Generic Aadhaar, a dream project that is making affordable healthcare a reality in India.

