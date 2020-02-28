19th World Productivity Congress to be held in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka)/New Delhi [India], Feb 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): World Productivity Congress, the world's largest convention for productivity development, is back in India after a gap of 45 years.

The 19th edition of World Productivity Congress (WPC) will be held on May 6 to May 8, 2020, at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre, Bengaluru.

The foremost future-shaping productivity deliberation event will be a key platform to deliberate on innovation and world-class practices that shape future productivity growth. WPC brings together a distinguished group of leading businessmen, industrialists, scholars, politicians, administrators and productivity experts from around the globe and from all sectors of industry, commerce and public services.

"WPC is delighted to be back in India. The takeaways from the 19th edition of the World Productivity Congress aims to be a catalyst for shaping future government approaches to enhance productivity for shaping future organisational strategies," said Professor Mike Dillon, Chairman WPC

Montreal headquartered World Confederation of Productivity Science (WCPS) has been organising this mega future-shaping convention since 1969. Last time, WPC was held in India was in the year 1974. This apprized global event has been held in the UK, USA, Canada, China, Australia, India, Chile, South Africa, Malaysia, Norway, Sweden and Bahrain in its past editions.

WPC takes a broad, inclusive and holistic view of productivity, recognising that to be sustainable, businesses, governments and other organisations have to address social, environmental and economic productivities. The Congress is co-organised by PDA Ventures Pvt Ltd, a group company of Trade Fairs Pvt Ltd, one of India's largest home-grown Trade fair organising companies.

Theme: The 19th World Productivity Congress themed "Industry 4.0 - Innovation and Productivity" which represents the Fourth Industrial Revolution that amalgamates the capabilities of humans and machines. I-4.0 uses innovations based on artificial intelligence, IoT and connectivity in industry, advanced manufacturing and the service sectors to increase productivity in a sustainable manner.

The congress will focus on topics Digital Transformation, Technologies for I-4.0, Innovation in Service Industries, Implications for Global Challenges and Smart Manufacturing.

Destination India: The long-term Indian GDP growth is considered stable, diversified and resilient. Over the next few years, India is expected to grow at well over 7 per cent per year, with progress being sustained by dynamic reforms in the macroeconomic, fiscal, tax and business environments.

India is expected to be the third-largest consumer economy as its consumption is projected to reach USD 4 trillion by 2025, due to an expanding middle-class population, growing disposable incomes, urbanisation and rising affluence. This tremendous market potential makes India the ideal choice for the 19th World Productivity Congress.

Objectives of this Congress:

* To contribute to the development of productivity science through trans-national presentations, keynote speeches and panel discussions.

* To act as a trans-national forum for discussions on policy and infrastructure development to support high productivity manufacturing organisations.

* The event will also provide an incentive to the Manufacturing sector via focused deliberations that will bridge the Indian industry with Global Knowledge and Technology.

