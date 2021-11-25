2021 T20 World Cup: Kevin Pietersen skips over David Warner for his dream team

New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI/ATK): Former cricketer and Betway ambassador Kevin Pietersen recently announced his team from the recently over T20 tournament. While formulating his team, the legend skipped David Warner- player of the tournament 2021. It came as a surprise as the Australian team performed extraordinarily and won the T20 World Cup.

The T20 World Cup took place in the UAE (United Arab Emirates) and Oman. David Warner played a prominent role in the success of the Australian team, scoring 289 runs across seven games and securing a 48.16 average and 146.70 strike rate.

Despite such promising play, Pietersen preferred Adam Zampa, the Australian spinner, as a part of his World Cup XI team.

Adam Zampa's performance was notable throughout the series. He picked the most wickets (13) after Wanindu Hasaranga, who got the most wickets (16) in the T20 2021 tournament.

Expressing his view about Zampa's performance, Pietersen emphasized his wicket-taking skills and considered him a key factor in Australia's win in the ICC event.

For his team openers, the England player preferred Jos Buttler and Mohammad Rizwan. Both players were top run-scorers in the series. Pakistani batsman Rizwan, Pakistan's top player, scored 281 runs across six matches despite being sick just a few days before the game.

Jos Buttler, on the other hand, secured 269 runs, including a century against Sri Lanka. It became the highlight of the tournament.

With Babar Azam (303 runs) as the third choice, Pietersen followed it with Charith Asalanka (231 runs) and Aiden Markram (162 runs).

After picking the top 5 batsmen for his team, the commentator selected all-rounders like Moeen Ali Wanindu, Hasaranga, and Australian spinner Adam Zampa.

He later followed with players Shaheen Afridi, Anrich Nortje, and Trent Boult. These players would make up for the fast-bowlers of the team.

No players from the Indian team made it to Pietersen's list. Here's an overview of Pitersen's T20 World Cup Team of the Tournament



* Mohammad Rizwan (Opening Batsman)

* Jos Buttler (Opening Batsman)

* Babar Azam (Batsman)

* Charith Asalanka (Batsman)

* Aiden Makram (Batsman)

* Moeen Ali (All-rounder)

* Wanindu Hasaranga (All-rounder)

* Adam Zampa (Spinner)

* Trent Boult (Fast-bowler)

* Anrich Nortje (Fast-bowler)

* Shaheen Shah Afridi (Fast-bowler)

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

