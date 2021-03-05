210 multinationals selects MBA students from Chandigarh University during campus placements; More than 1078 offers made during campus placements 2020-21

Chandigarh [India], March 5 (ANI/PRNewswire): The campus placements 2020-21 for MBA students kicked off to a flying start which saw 210 multinational companies from Banking, E-Commerce, IT, Healthcare, Retail, Business Analytics, FMCG Tourism and Hospitality sectors recruiting fresh talent from Chandigarh University.

"Global companies like Amazon, Flipkart, IBM, Deloitte, Earnest & Young, Danone Foods, KPMG, Reliance Industries, Bank of America, VIVO, ICICI Bank, ITC have selected large chunk of MBA students. Even during the pandemic, University School of Business (USB) at Chandigarh University saw a jump of 20 per cent in placement offers while a surge of 15 per cent was registered in number of companies visiting campus for placements in comparison to last year," said Dr RS Bawa, Pro-Chancellor, Chandigarh University.

"The highest package offered by the Indian multinational for MBA touched Rs 18 LPA by Go Winning while the highest international package of Rs 28 LPA was offered by Amazon at Berlin," Pro-Chancellor further added.



As a result both average and median salary packages offered to MBA students at Chandigarh University touched a new high in 2020. More than 30 companies recruited students from Banking & Finance specializations while 100 multinationals recruited students with Marketing and Business Analytics specialization. A total of 30 companies recruited students with HR specialization while 20+ MNCs students of IT specialization.

Some of the companies which offered the highest packages included IT Companies Amazon & Mindtree which offered 28 LPA and 14 LPA respectively, Financial & Consultancy Global firm Deloitte, offered a package of Rs. 8 LPA to students of MBA. Besides that ICICI Bank made record number of 95 selections in a single day during campus placements 2019-20. There has been a surge of 30 per cent in the Multi-Nationals offering a package of Rs 5 Lacs or more and the number has touched 50 this year.

"Today the companies are looking for multi-talented professionals who have the right blend of Interpersonal, Leadership and Technology Savvy approach to drive the organization to next level. University School of Business at Chandigarh University has adopted globally accepted Flexible Choice Based Experiential Learning and Industry Oriented Case-Study based teaching-learning pedagogy that is followed by world-renowned B-Schools like Harvard, Stanford, IIMs which makes the students understand the real-time corporate culture and policies" added Dr Bawa.

"The unbeatable campus placement record of Chandigarh University is an endorsement of our academic policies and teaching-learning model amongst the industry. Apart from offering MBA degree in the contemporary field of Finance, Sales & Marketing, Information Technology and HR, the University School of Business also offers management programs in emerging areas like Business Analytics (In Collaboration with IBM), Banking and Financial Engineering (In Collaboration with SBI, Tally), Strategic HR (In collaboration with SHRM), International Business, Tourism & Hospitality, Logistics & Supply Chain, Entrepreneurship and Retail Management," said Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor, Chandigarh University.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

