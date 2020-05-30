24k pure gold plated art by artist Dhanraj Shelke can be a good diversification for an Investment portfolio

Kolhapur (Maharashtra) [India], May 29 (ANI/PRNewswire): As art has no correlation to the stock market, inflation or pandemic, it means paintings can go up in value even when the market crashes or during any other crisis, making it a good diversification for an investment portfolio.

Investing in art isn't something one should do on a whim. Instead, take time to get to know the artist and what can one expect from art investments. Artist's style, budget, medium is a good place to start researching in general. Artist Dhanraj Shelke is an artist who makes custom art work with his signature style of making realistic oil painting in 24k pure gold.

"Never buy an art which is not made specifically for you," believes artist Dhanraj Shelke.

He's working as an artist from last 11 years, he has managed to sell more than 15,000 art works world wide. Art being Dhanraj's forte and as an artist of today's era, Dhanraj studied a lot of varied aspects of art and eventually created his own blueprint, which led him in 'The world's top inspirational modern artists' (by London magazine 2018) and got him featured at 'Tokyo International Art Fare' (Japan 2017) and many other prestigious galleries and awards.

www.dhanrajshelkeart.com is one of the top 80 artist sites in the world, backed by @dhanrajshelkeart on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter etc. with a total 50k plus followers. He has a team of 80 artists pan India with operations in graphics, fine art, pure gold coated art, art decor, corporate gifting, 3D printing, art tenders, art merchandising etc, making him one of the top art selling artist in the world.

Artist Dhanraj Shelke did everything differently which eventually led to huge numbers of collectors. Apart from this, Dhanraj understands the need to support the less privileged by contributing 10% of every art piece sold through an organization 'HELP OUR CAUSE'. His open approach towards the needy and his co-artists makes his profession lively and evolving.

Such aspects like strong brand name and strong market share makes his art one of the best investment in 2020.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

