29th Real Estate & Housing Finance Exhibition
29th Real Estate & Housing Finance Exhibition

29th CREDAI-MCHI Exhibition promises to be a bonanza for the Home Buyers

ANI | Updated: Nov 14, 2019 18:17 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India] Nov 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): When you visit the Property Expo, you have a chance to win a free house or get a discount voucher or avail of the various subvention schemes put forth by the developers on a platter to help you make that final decision to buy a home.
'Ab Nahi Toh Kab!' the expo seems to reiterate the fact that in this sluggish market a buyer may find a better deal to buy their property.
'Ab Nahi Toh Kab!'
Bonanza offers for the home buyers
CREDAI-MCHI PROPERTY 2019, 29th Real Estate and Housing Finance Exhibition will be held at MMRDA ground at Bandra-Kurla Complex between November 21-24, 2019.
CSR activities by CREDAI-MCHI Women's Wing
The newfound enthusiasm backed by sops from the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman has pushed the sentiments up for the real estate market and the same is getting reflected in the forthcoming, real estate exhibition in Mumbai as developers are wooing the buyers with freebies and discounts.
Not many months ago there were fewer takers for the residential real estate market as the industry was battling with acute cash crunch, unsold inventory and stalled projects but with the changing winds the mood of the sector is set to change at least that is what seems to be the case in the forthcoming 29th Real Estate and Housing Finance Exhibition at BKC in Mumbai. As there are several freebies and discounts on offer to give the buyers something extra on their buys and seal the deal.
In the Expo, some developers like Pharande Spaces are offering discount vouchers to the tune of Rs 7 lakh to the buyers who wish to book a flat in their project. Mumbai Space is offering a 35:65 builder subvention scheme for their under-construction projects. Sanghvi Developers are offering ready 1BHK flat free in Asangaon if the customer buys a 2BHK flat in their Chembur project. They are also offering free stamp duty and registration for those who book a property in their projects during Expo. And also Rs 10 lakh discount in flat price at their Dahisar check post project.
Nayan Shah, President, CREDAI-MCHI is optimistic that this Expo will be a turning point for the industry.
"There is an offer for everyone who is planning to visit the expo as there are very interesting deals available to the buyers. We urge them to come and avail of these discounts at the exhibition and make it a success both ways," said Nayan.
The schemes that are on offer are varied. Developer Teraform Realty will book your flat with just 5 per cent down payment and EMIs will start after possession at their Ghatkopar project whereas, GG developers at Khandala is offering unique scheme to not only furbish the property up to Rs 10 lakh for you but also you can rent out the property to the developers themselves for a handsome rent.
Anyone coming to the property expo is always curious to know what the discounts they are getting are.
"Depending on the offers in their area of interest, people can make up their mind whether to buy or not," said Pratik Patel, Chaiman, Exhibition, CREDAI-MCHI.
"Everyone loves a good bargain," he added.
"Once the market turns positive the same project would appreciate in price and the buyer may lose the chance of buying it at a good bargain," said TD Joseph, Head, Events and IPs, CREDAI-MCHI.
"This exhibition is a platform for the buyers and developers to come together and benefit from the event and likewise, the sector would also benefit from the renewed sentiments," he added.
Beyond Business
The exhibition is not just about business, there would be more to it in terms of giving back to the society. Our CREDAI-MCHI Women's Wing plays an important role in their CSR Activities.
On display, there would be Bio Bin composting process, where the speaker will share the process visiting at the stall to help the society to maintain cleanliness in the neighborhood. There would also be a stall where hand made products by the Society for Vocational Rehabilitation of the Retarded (SVRR) will be displayed to showcase that their ability.
Also proud cancer survivors from Vasantha Memorial Trust would display their pick and gift products to send a message of surviving through all odds. Also you get to see the commendable work done by the Mumbai Mobile Creches (MMC) which work on the holistic development of children of all ages and have been running daycare centers for the last 45 years since 1972 on construction sites for children of construction workers.
The Property Expo will be held at MMRDA ground at Bandra-Kurla Complex between November 21-24, 2019.
This story is provided by NewsVoir.ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 18:25 IST

KPMG in India and NIIT launch the KPMG NIIT Finance Academy to...

New Delhi [India] Nov 14(ANI/BusinessWire India): KPMG in India, a leading professional services firm and NIIT Limited, a global leader in Skills and Talent Development, have entered into an exclusive partnership to launch the KPMG NIIT Finance Academy in India for building skills and talent for Finan

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 18:24 IST

Smule Mirchi Cover Star - New Gems are Discovered

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): South India's biggest cover artist hunt - Smule Mirchi Cover Star South, culminated on September 27, 2019.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 18:22 IST

Acquist Realty Group banks on London Realty connect to reinforce...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Acquist Realty, a leading real estate firm, announced on November 14, 2019, that London Realty Connect, its real estate venture with UK focus, has completed over one year of operations.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 18:21 IST

On Children's Day, VLCC embarks Anti Child-Obesity campaign

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 14(ANI/NewsVoir): Wellness and beauty services brand VLCC Founder Vandana Luthra announces a campaign launch for awareness regarding child obesity on the occasion of children's day.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 17:47 IST

Grasim clocks Q2 net profit of Rs 1,002 crore against y-o-y loss...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 14 (ANI): Aditya Birla-led Grasim Industries on Thursday reported a profit after tax of Rs 1,002 crore in the second quarter of the current financial year (Q2 FY20) against a loss of Rs 1,468 crore in Q2 FY19.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 16:56 IST

GSTR-9, GSTR-9C simplified with last dates of submission extended

New Delhi [India], Nov 14 (ANI): The government on Thursday decided to extend dates of filing Form GSTR-9 (annual return) and Form GSTR-9C (reconciliation statement) for 2017-18 to December 31 and for 2018-19 to March 31 next year.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 16:31 IST

Sensex gains 170 points, ICICI Bank and Infosys top performers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 14 (ANI): Equities witnessed a choppy trading session on Thursday with low investor confidence but critical parameters closed in the positive territory.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 15:26 IST

Moody's affirms RIL's Baa2 ratings with stable outlook

Singapore, Nov 14 (ANI): Moody's Investors Service on Thursday affirmed Reliance Industries Ltd's (RIL's) Baa2 domestic long-term issuer rating and foreign currency senior unsecured rating.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 15:13 IST

JSPL's mining business in South Africa turns around

New Delhi [India], Nov 14 (ANI): Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) said on Thursday its step-down subsidiary Jindal Mining SA Proprietary Ltd (JMSA) has turned around and reported cash profits in the recently completed quarter ending September.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 14:55 IST

BBG-BTCT has successfully completed 10 percent revamping of the...

Hyderabad (Telangana)[India] Nov 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bangaru Talli Charitable Trust (BTCT), a sister concern of Building Blocks Group has successfully completed 10 per cent of its first phase of the 100 government schools adopted to provide quality education to students, especially girl child.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 14:46 IST

Meet the mastermind behind TAVF Suresh Kurapaty

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 14 (ANI/Digpu): On a busy Thursday morning in Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre fourth edition of The Activation Venues Forum by Umbrella Aegis was inaugurated.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 14:41 IST

India Emerging as regional hub for Pilot Training

New Delhi/Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Nov 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's aviation market is growing steadily and is expected to become the third largest in the world by 2024.

Read More
iocl