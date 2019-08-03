2nd edition of MediaTek Technology Diaries focuses on 'Unlocking the Future'

2nd edition of MediaTek Technology Diaries
ANI | Updated: Aug 03, 2019 09:50 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 03 (ANI/NewsVoir): On the sidelines of the second edition of the MediaTek Technology Diaries (Mumbai edition), MediaTek, the world's 4th largest global fabless semiconductor company powering more than 1.5 billion devices a year showcased the power and ultimate experience of their future-ready solutions including the recently launched Helio G Series Chipsets - Helio G90 and G90T and HyperEngine Game Technology.
MediaTek's innovative Systems-on-Chip (SoC) is present across a portfolio of leading mobile and non-mobile brands like Xiaomi, OPPO, Realme, HTC, Paytm, KENT, Yi, Broadlink, Amazon and Mantra, across products categories such as smartphones, automobile and surveillance cameras, smart bulb sockets, TV sticks, voice-assisted devices, audio systems, tablets and portable biometric tablets among others.
MediaTek leads the initiative to connect people to their devices by demystifying technologies and solutions, making it more understandable and user-friendly. This is in line with MediaTek's 'Everyday Genius commitment', towards making great technology accessible to everyone, increasing consumer choice and quality of life.
"MediaTek is a market leader in developing innovative and power-efficient Systems-on-Chip (SoC) for the mobile device, smart-home solutions and entertainment, connectivity, Voice Assistant Devices (VADs) and IoT products. The market is reinventing itself at an incredibly high-speed and we are glad that we are among the brands leading this future-ready revolution. Globally as well as in India there is a lot of focus on technologies that will come in to play like 5G, Rich IoT that enable consumers to get an incredible device experience and performance be it mobile or non-mobile", stated Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India.
"MediaTek is committed to delivering the latest technologies across a range of products and solutions. The mobile gaming market is growing rapidly and device makers are looking at providing consumers, especially gaming fans with the best smartphone game-play experience. This has led us to design the G90 series in which our combination of hardware and software delivers high performance coupled with unrivalled image quality, uninterrupted connectivity and smooth responsive action even in the most demanding games", said Kevin Keating- Global Director, Marketing, MediaTek.
MediaTek leads the market in chipset technology and builds chips that are less about connecting people to their devices and more about connecting your devices to what matters.
MediaTek recently unveiled its groundbreaking New Helio G Series Chipsets - Helio G90 and G90T, exclusively designed to be the core of an incredible smartphone gaming experience.
The Helio G90 Series combines the latest CPU and GPU cores with ultra-fast memory and massive AI performance to deliver fast, fluid action. And for even more gaming power, it is paired with MediaTek's HyperEngine Game Technology that tunes your entire smartphone for the greatest gaming experience possible.
