Irfan Pathan Cheering for India on the UC Browser platform
300 mn content pieces consumed on UC browser during India-Pak ICC World Cup Match

ANI | Updated: Jun 19, 2019 18:40 IST

New Delhi [India] June 19(ANI/NewsVoir): In a clear success of its strategy for digitizing sports, UC Browser - world's no. 1 third-party mobile browser and a content platform, celebrates the on-going ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, along with cricket content consumers and sports enthusiasts.
The recently-commenced highly-tracked India Pakistan match saw over 300 million content consumption on the UC Browser platform. Exclusive cricket-related short videos, GIFs and memes amongst others were a key source of extensive engagement for sports enthusiasts during the high-stakes game. Cricket lovers are enjoying their favourite sport at the one-stop UC Cricket information hub.
UC Browser has captivated content consumers with its wide-ranging cricket coverage, comprising of multiple in-app activities on the UC Cricket platform. With live commentary in multiple dialects, UC Browser has become the most preferred destination for sports content in recent times.
UC is the only platform that has a partnership with officially-licensed audio platform Sports Flashes, and is the only platform that enables users to listen to live broadcast (including live ball-to-ball match commentary) with a locked screen. Users can also enjoy live match audio updates in English, Hindi and other two regional languages without unlocking their devices.
Former cricket legends, Kevin Pietersen and Michael Clarke participated in UC Tapping the ball challenge and added a fun element, causing a major buzz on social media. Previous UC Miss Cricket winner, Sana Sultan Khan, who was featured on a billboard at New York Times Square, also took-up the challenge along with Angel Rai, who was one of the Miss Cricket runner-ups.
To ensure that users can follow the game religiously, UC Cricket provides a reminder feature that sends users a notification before every match. Furthermore, while enjoying the matches, cricket fanatics are also able to exchange their thoughts and opinions with each other via the Comments Section. They can customize their IDs, and use emoticons to better interact with other cricket fans.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 10:10 IST

iocl