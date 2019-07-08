3Mark Services set to launch in Delhi, Mumbai

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] July 08(ANI/NewsVoir): Started its journey from 2014 in the event management, marketing and Public Relations arena, 3Mark Services has successfully spread its roots in major cities across South India.

Since its inception, the company has worked with different sectors, and after continuous hard work and collaborations, it is now a well known name in education, corporate, retail, FMCG, entertainment, sports, politics, telecommunication, fashion and lifestyle, wedding and other sectors.

3Mark Services began his work from the entertainment industry, and after working with renowned celebrities and creating a strong presence there, it moved to the corporate sector. There, it dealt with many national and international banks along with multinational companies.

When Sameer Sheikh started this company after gaining years of experience in the PR and marketing field, his initial idea was 'effective and efficient PR'. The basic concept was to utilise all the possible forms of communication to express the desired message of the clients widely and clearly to the public. As a result, the firm also received an award from Humanity First Foundation for the best event management service in 2018.

After building a strong client base in sports, showbiz, politics, corporate and retail sector in south region for PR, marketing and event management, the company is ready to expand its reach and extend its services in Delhi and Mumbai and is in constant lookout for the clients who really understand the value of 'Effective and Efficient PR'. 3Mark Services has also done product/brand launch, movie launch/promotional activities, brand activities in the past and ready to take up again.

