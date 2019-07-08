Sameer Sheikh - Founder, 3Mark Services
Sameer Sheikh - Founder, 3Mark Services

3Mark Services set to launch in Delhi, Mumbai

ANI | Updated: Jul 08, 2019 13:15 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] July 08(ANI/NewsVoir): Started its journey from 2014 in the event management, marketing and Public Relations arena, 3Mark Services has successfully spread its roots in major cities across South India.
Since its inception, the company has worked with different sectors, and after continuous hard work and collaborations, it is now a well known name in education, corporate, retail, FMCG, entertainment, sports, politics, telecommunication, fashion and lifestyle, wedding and other sectors.
3Mark Services began his work from the entertainment industry, and after working with renowned celebrities and creating a strong presence there, it moved to the corporate sector. There, it dealt with many national and international banks along with multinational companies.
When Sameer Sheikh started this company after gaining years of experience in the PR and marketing field, his initial idea was 'effective and efficient PR'. The basic concept was to utilise all the possible forms of communication to express the desired message of the clients widely and clearly to the public. As a result, the firm also received an award from Humanity First Foundation for the best event management service in 2018.
After building a strong client base in sports, showbiz, politics, corporate and retail sector in south region for PR, marketing and event management, the company is ready to expand its reach and extend its services in Delhi and Mumbai and is in constant lookout for the clients who really understand the value of 'Effective and Efficient PR'. 3Mark Services has also done product/brand launch, movie launch/promotional activities, brand activities in the past and ready to take up again.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 17:53 IST

RBI welcomes move to bring NBFCs under its regulation: Das

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Monday it will do its best after being given the additional responsibility of supervising and regulating non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) in a bid to boost investment and lending in the economy.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 17:06 IST

The source of your cooking oil can impact your health

New Delhi [India] July 08 (ANI/BusinessWire India): With the rising incidences of obesity, diabetes, heart disease and hypertension, it is probably the cooking oil which got maximum attention from the health-conscious consumers.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 16:10 IST

Bears tighten grip on D-Street, Sensex plunges 793 points after...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 (ANI): Bearish trends ruled equity market on Monday with Sensex plunging nearly 800 points amid heavy selling pressure after the Union Budget for 2019-20 announced measures to tax share buybacks and increase minimum public shareholding in listed companies.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 15:55 IST

IATA suspends Cox & Kings' license for selling tickets

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 (ANI): The International Air Transport Association (lATA) has suspended the license of Cox & Kings for selling tickets as the company continues to grapple with the liquidity crisis, the company said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 15:12 IST

Yes Bank appoints two top management leaders, dispels market rumours

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 (ANI): Yes Bank on Monday announced the appointment of Rajeev Uberoi as the Senior Group President for Governance and Controls and Anurag Adlakha as Senior Group President and Head for Financial Management and Strategy.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 14:24 IST

Two new Boeing Chinook helicopters arrive for IAF

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): Boeing on Monday announced the arrival of two more CH-47F (I) Chinooks for the Indian Air Force (IAF) at Mundra port in Gujarat.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 13:54 IST

PNB stock drops by 10 pc after detecting fraud by Bhushan Power...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 (ANI): Shares of government-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) fell over 10 per cent on Monday after it reported a borrowing fraud of Rs 3,805 crore in Bhushan Power and Steel Limited's (BPSL's) account.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 13:16 IST

Sunita Aggarwal launches her Fitness Studio - SRA Pilates Fitness

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 08(ANI/NewsVoir): Fitness enthusiast and a mother of two beautiful children, Sunita Aggarwal, announce the launch of her first fitness studio by the name SRA Pilates Fitness in Chembur, Mumbai.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 12:44 IST

Popshot: World's first interactive smart phone browser launches in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 08(ANI/BusinessWire India): Popshot, the world's first ever interactive browser built for smart phones, launches in India.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 12:17 IST

Oakridge International School excel in IBDP Grade XII 2019 results

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] July 08(ANI/NewsVoir): Students of Oakridge International School have achieved great results in the IBDP grade XII 2019 batch.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 11:58 IST

Sensex falls by nearly 600 points, Nifty PSU bank slides over 5 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 (ANI): Equity indices extended losses with panic selling across sectors around noon on Monday after the Union Budget for 2019-20 did not announce any measures to boost the auto sector.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 11:28 IST

IndiGrid completes acquisition of two power transmissions assets...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 (ANI): India Grid Trust (IndiGrid), the country's first investment trust in power sector, has closed the acquisition of two power transmission assets from Sterlite Power for an enterprise value of Rs 5,025 crore.

Read More
iocl