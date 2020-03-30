5 Apps to alleviate social isolation: Netflix Party, Zoom, Kwai, Houseparty and Nike Training Club

New Delhi [India], Mar 30 (ANI/ Evoc): The Coronavirus outbreak is deeply affecting our lives; as all of us are now stuck at home, working or not working, to prevent the spread of this virus. Being confined to our homes has inevitably spurred widespread feeling of loneliness and uncertainty among all people. Thankfully, the Internet and social media is working and is able to connect us with our friends and families.

One of the best ways to get over this social isolation while being stuck at home is to use some popular apps together with our friends and families. Here we have a list of some recommendations.



Netflix Party - Netflix Party is a free application on Google Chrome that synchronizes the consumption of Netflix content on different computers and accounts. It's "Let's watch it together" of the digital age. Netflix Party maintains simultaneous sessions across screens, even when the server of one of those involved fails, and also creates a chat that allows you to continue conversations while the movie or TV series is playing.

The app has already reported a massive surge in use in 2020, and hundreds to thousands of people have installed Netflix Party because watching the same movie or TV series from different locations is an available alternative for hanging out with friends during quarantine. Zoom - Zoom is a free tool for meetings, usually for work. Before the pandemic crisis, it was mostly used in the business world, but it has since become the "darling" for live video chats between friends and family, as it allows up to 1,000 video participants in the single meeting. As most people are still working from home, Zoom has emerged as a great option for face-to-face communications among home office teams nowadays.

The Zoom cloud meetings app has become one of the most downloaded apps in the world in recent months. The remote conferencing platform is now growing far beyond its professional purposes as families, schools, and groups of friends are using it for live group chats, classes and so on. It is fair to say that the app has led to much- needed togetherness for our communities in these times of social distancing. Kwai - Available for free for Android and iOS users, Kwai is a popular video-sharing app allowing you to watch, create and share fun videos directly from your smartphone. These videos are short duration and range from several seconds to a few minutes. A lot of Kwai's content is based on memes, music and challenges which allow users to engage with other people.

In 2019, Kwai app topped the Google Play and Apple App Store's "most downloaded" lists in eight countries. During the current Coronavirus pandemic, it has gained more new users as people started exploring the humorous and creative aspect of themselves to combat the tiresome quarantine. They are filming hilarious indoor videos, or even making amazing art works on this platform.

Many professionals and celebrities are also promoting programs or live streaming on the network that is encouraging quarantine, hand washing or wearing facial masks properly. These have proved to be highly practical and useful advice for the viewers, besides driving away their boredom.



Houseparty - Available free for Android, iOS and iPadOS users, Houseparty is owned by Epic Games, developer of "Fortnite". The app allows "online meeting" with friends, making it possible to chat through video, play in groups, take tests, among other resources, which gets this social distancing lit.

Since the beginning of the quarantines in different countries, the application has gained high popularity, adding more than two million downloads in just last week. Virtual group hangouts have always been a thing, but now, they are in demand more than ever, now. An app like Houseparty is one of our powerful companions to combat loneliness and stay connected and engaged during this very strange time.



Nike Training Club - During the COVID-19 outbreak, it is necessary to keep ourselves healthy and energetic. Engaging in free workouts via streaming services with your friends can help us get rid of isolation.

Available for both Android and iOS users, the Nike Training Club is a wellness app that brings almost 200 workouts available in different groups, such as "muscle group" or "type of training". The app's promise is to replace a face-to-face personal trainer, including creating personalized workouts for each user.

NTC is one of the best options to keep your exercise routine up to date, even indoors. With its intuitive layout, it is possible to create workouts according to the preference of individual users. In addition, as the app "talks to you," it is easier to do the exercises correctly.

The Coronavirus quarantine and nationwide lockdown has changed people's preferences and consumption of their smartphone apps. The lockdown is even revolutionizing Internet use as it evolves into a mainstream tool of socialization for most of us.

These are our favorite online apps that can temporarily free us from humdrum existence, and we hope they help you to stay productive and entertained. Be safe and have fun with them!

