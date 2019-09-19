5 easy ways to incorporate California walnuts in your daily diet

New Delhi [India] Sept 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Consuming a wholesome meal rich in essential nutrients is critical to staying energied throughout the day. While eating healthy may not sound exciting to many, incorporating ingredients as walnuts can help in uplifting the flavour and texture of any dish instantly!

A dynamic and versatile nut like no other, walnuts adds the goodness of nutrition and crunch to your favourite recipes. Integrating them in breakfast, lunch, and dinner is a simple and convenient way to add beneficial nutrients like omega-3, fibre, antioxidants and protein into your daily lifestyle. Also, a great snacking option, here is five easy ways to add them in your daily diet:

Power Bowl Topper

A hot-new food trend, power bowls are one-pot meals that are not only easy to prepare but are also nutritionally dense! Adding toasted walnuts to these offers just the right amount of flavour and crunch alongside grains, veggies, and leafy greens.

Salmon, Walnut and Avocado Grain Bowls

Ingredients

Chipotle Lime Vinaigrette

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil; three tablespoons lime juice; one teaspoon sugar; 3/4 teaspoon chipotle chilli powder; 1/2 teaspoon garlic salt; 1/8 teaspoon black pepper

Salmon Bowl

450 g salmon fillets; four cups kale; chopped and lightly packed; 2 1/2 cups cooked brown rice; one cup California walnuts, toasted and coarsely chopped (plus more for garnish); 1 1/3 cups cooked black beans; 3/4 cup red or green bell pepper, sliced; one large avocado, peeled, pitted and cubed; two large green onions, sliced; 1/4 cup fresh cilantro leaves, roughly chopped

Preparation

Whisk together all vinaigrette ingredients in a small bowl. Then cover and refrigerate until ready to serve. Cook salmon on a well-oiled grill over medium-high heat for three to four minutes on each side. Remove from grill and remove the skin. Let it cool, and then cut into 1/2 inch pieces. Mix kale and brown rice together in a large bowl and toss with the vinaigrette. Place equal amounts on one side of four large salad bowls. Place equal amounts of walnuts, salmon, black beans, and bell pepper, avocado and green onion on the other side of the bowl. Garnish with cilantro and walnuts.

Aioli & Pesto

Toss walnuts into a food processor with arugula or basil and olive oil or mayo for a quick walnut aioli or pesto. The spreads are a perfect flavour booster for wraps, pastas, sandwiches, or as a dip.

Pappardelle with California Walnut Pesto

Ingredients

3 1/2 cups California walnuts, toasted; four cups Italian parsley leaves, packed; two cups parmesan cheese, freshly grated (some extra for garnishing); four garlic cloves; 1 1/2 cups extra virgin olive oil, salt and pepper to taste; 2 kg pappardelle pasta, fresh; 1 1/2 cups California walnuts, toasted and chopped

Preparation

Place half of the walnuts, parsley, cheese and garlic in a food processor; process until finely chopped. With the motor running, slowly pour in half of the oil; puree until smooth. Transfer to a bowl and repeat with remaining ingredients, making a total of two batches. Season with salt and pepper; set aside. (Makes approximately four cups of pesto). Cook pasta in boiling salted water until al dente for about three to four minutes. Drain, reserving some of the cooking water. For each serving, toss two cups cooked pasta with 1/4 cup Walnut Pesto adding some of the reserved cooking water as required thinning the pesto; tossing well to coat evenly. Transfer to warm pasta bowl; sprinkle one tablespoon chopped walnuts and grated cheese, as desired. Serve immediately.

Spice Up Your Snacks

If you are more of a midday snacker, consider seasoned walnuts for a quick pick-me-up. Toss them in honey, rosemary and extra virgin olive oil, maple syrup or even cayenne pepper before toasting and viola! You have a delicious homemade snack or alternative to croutons on your salad.

Sweet & Spicy Walnuts

Ingredients

Four cups California walnuts, halves; two egg whites, lightly beaten; 1/2 cup granulated sugar; two-three teaspoons cayenne pepper

Preparation

Preheat oven to 180°C. Toss walnuts with egg whites. Mix sugar with cayenne pepper and toss with the walnuts and egg whites. Spread walnuts on a baking sheet that has been sprayed with cooking oil. Bake for about 10 to 12 minutes or until walnuts is crisp and caramelized. Let it cool and enjoy.

Go-To Trail Mix Nut

Switch up your trail mix recipe by adding in walnuts for an extra crunch with omega-3s (2.5g/28g). They're the perfect addition to your bento box!

Wasabi and California Walnut Trail Mix

Ingredients

30 ml maple syrup; 15 ml soy sauce; three teaspoons wasabi paste or two teaspoons wasabi powder; Small pinch of garlic powder; 200g California walnuts; 50g pumpkin seeds

Preparations

Preheat the oven to 180°C and line a baking tray with parchment paper. Whisk together the maple syrup, soy sauce, wasabi, and garlic powder. Toss the mixture with the California walnuts and pumpkin seeds to evenly coat, and then spread out over the baking tray in a single layer. Place into the oven for 15-20 minutes or until golden brown and toasted to perfection. Leave to cool then store in an airtight jar.

Plant-Based Walnut Meat

Pulse walnuts and mushrooms, cauliflower or beans through a food processor with the desired seasoning for a delectable meat replacement in chilli, tacos, pasta sauce and more.

Spicy California Walnut & Cauliflower Indian Wraps

Ingredients

Plant-Based Walnut Meat

One small head cauliflower, chopped; one cup California walnut pieces, chopped; two tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, divided;3/4 cup minced sweet onion; two teaspoons minced garlic; 1/2 teaspoon minced fresh ginger; one Thai chilli (or medium-sized jalapeno), stemmed, seeded and minced; 1/2 cup water; 1/4 cup tomato paste; 1/4 cup golden raisins; 2 1/2 teaspoons chilli powder; two teaspoons garam masala; one teaspoon ground cumin; one tablespoon garlic oil; one teaspoon kosher salt, to taste

Yogurt Raita

One cup Greek-style yogurt; 1/4 cup cucumber, finely diced; 1/4 cup California walnuts, toasted and ground; one tablespoon fresh mint, chopped; one tablespoon fresh cilantro, chopped; Lime juice and zest to taste; sea salt and pepper to taste

Preparations

Preheat oven to 240°C. Coat cauliflower with one tablespoon olive oil. Place on a baking sheet and roast for 25 to 30 minutes or until lightly browned. Reduce oven temperature to 180°C and toast walnuts for five minutes or until lightly browned. Add to pan with the cauliflower. Heat remaining olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion and saute for five minutes or until lightly browned. Add garlic, ginger, and chilli, cook for two minutes more. Stir in water, tomato paste, golden raisins, chilli powder, garam masala, cumin, and salt; cook until mixture is thick and excess water has cooked off. Stir in cauliflower mixture and garlic oil. Cook for three minutes to let the flavors blend. Remove from heat and serve in butter lettuce wraps or roti flatbread. Top with a dollop of the yogurt raita and microgreens.

Optional: Cauliflower and walnuts mixture may be ground in a food processor so that it resembles the texture of ground meat.

