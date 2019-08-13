53rd Convocation of Indian Institute of Foreign Trade
53rd Convocation of Indian Institute of Foreign Trade

53rd Convocation of Indian Institute of Foreign Trade held in Delhi

ANI | Updated: Aug 13, 2019 17:10 IST

New Delhi [India] August 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The 53rd Convocation of Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) was held on August 8 at the institute's campus in New Delhi.
In an impressive ceremony, the Chief Guest, Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and Civil Aviation and Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Commerce Secretary and Chairman, IIFT, Dr Anup Wadhawan, awarded the Degrees to graduating students of the class of 2018.
Degrees were conferred for PhDs, Full Time MBA, Weekend MBA programmes, EPGDIB and CPEIM courses. Distinguished members from Board of Management of IIFT, faculty members of IIFT and other dignitaries were present during the function.
In his Convocation Address, Shri Puri focussed on the commendable growth that Indian economy has witnessed since last few decades with the GDP touching a commendable figure of 2.8 trillion USD which has brought India to a level playing field with major economies of USA and China. Considering the contribution of external sector to the tune of approx. 50 per cent in this economic growth, he emphasized on the growing importance of the specialised institutes like IIFT.
He appreciated the strong contribution of IIFT's research-based consultancy and corporate trainings and hoped that it would contribute towards attaining the target of India being a 5 trillion USD economy by 2024, growing further to 10 trillion USD by 2030. Congratulating graduating students and wishing them the very best for their future, the Minister exhorted them to be lifelong learners. He advised them to keep abreast of the latest developments in Foreign Trade.
Minister, Commerce Secretary and Chairman, IIFT, Dr Anup Wadhawan complemented IIFT's placements and role of globally placed Alumni to take the institute to global heights which has only been possible due to its rigorous teaching pedagogy and unique courses including foreign languages. He also acknowledged strong role of IIFT towards the support extended in policy making through its newly established centre of Centre for Trade Facilitation and Logistics (CTFL) as well as Centre for WTO Studies, Centre for Research in Trade (CRT), Centre for Trade and Investment Law (CTIL) and Centre for NE Studies (Ce-NEST) at IIFT Kolkata. He also promised continued Government support to the institute for its upcoming campus at Maidan Garhi.
"IIFT has been a landmark institution that is not only a leading B-school in India but also a major think tank of the country, a widely recognised Centre for Human Resource Development and also as a hub for research in International Trade and Finance. In the last few years, IIFT has produced over 10,000 professionals and trained more than 40,000 people in various aspects of international business and trade", said Prof Manoj Pant, Director IIFT.
Prof Pant thereafter in his address proudly announced that IIFT is all set to join an elite league of B schools globally consisting of around 845 B-schools with a coveted AACSB accreditation with only 10 such in the country. All this has been possible with the dedicated support of IIFT fraternity in three prime areas i.e. training, research and highly professional teaching leading to a proud attainment of 100 per cent placements in a shortest possible time with an average package of approx Rs 20 lakhs per annum with few students crossing a bracket of Rs 1 crore with offers pouring from across the domain; right from consulting, FMCG, BSFI, S&M, Trade, Operations, Supply Chain and IT.
This content is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 17:06 IST

Uniphore seeing momentum, raises USD 51 Million in Series C...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] August 13(ANI/BusinessWire India): Uniphore, the global conversational AI technology company, is gaining momentum and announced today it raised $51M in Series C funding led by March Capital Partners, with participation from Chiratae Ventures (formerly IDG Ventures), Sistem

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 16:36 IST

Sensex crashes by 624 points, Nifty settles at 10,925 as auto...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices closed 1.6 per cent lower on Tuesday as heavy selling pressure built up in automotive and telecom stocks while investors awaited a government fiscal stimulus package to reverse the slowdown in the overall economy.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 16:05 IST

Auto sector seeks GST relief as vehicle sales dip 31 pc in July...

New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Domestic passenger vehicle sales fell 30.9 per cent in July, marking a ninth straight decline in monthly sales amid prospects of 10 lakh job losses in the automobile and allied sectors.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 16:00 IST

Poly Medicure Limited (POLYMED) PAT jumps 48 pc to Rs 20.18...

New Delhi [India] August 13(ANI/NewsVoir): Poly Medicure Limited announced Financial Results for its Q1 FY 19-20 ended June 30, 2019.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 15:57 IST

UC launches UC X Amazon.in gift fest campaign along with Mission...

New Delhi [India] August 13(ANI/NewsVoir): UC Browser - world's No 1 third-party mobile browser and a content platform, has partnered with e-commerce giant Amazon.in to launch a UC X Amazon.in Gift Fest for users from August 07 to August 16.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 14:51 IST

Bosch reports 35 pc decline in Q1 net profit at Rs 280 cr

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Technology and services provider Bosch Ltd said on Tuesday its net profit after tax declined 35 per cent to Rs 280 crore during April to June compared to the same period of the previous year.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 14:08 IST

Gaurs Group initiates plantation drive along with Beti Bachao...

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India] August 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Gaurs Group, a Delhi based realty group and a leading name in Indian Real Estate, initiated a massive plantation drive along with its ongoing 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' campaign.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 13:29 IST

Pidilite and Spain's Grupo Puma form joint venture for technical mortars

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Pidilite Industries, a leading manufacturer of adhesives, sealants and construction chemicals in India, said on Tuesday it has entered into a joint venture with Corporacion Empresarial Grupo Puma SL (Grupo Puma), a leading technical mortars manufacturer base

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 13:18 IST

Jonas Blue teams up with Tiesto and Rita Ora for the latest...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Rita Ora, Tiesto and Jonas Blue have collaborated on a new hit single called 'Ritual' out on 31st May. The trio delivered a colourful pop video along with some killer dance moves in sync with the sultry beats of the song.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 12:25 IST

Passenger vehicle sales skid 31 pc in July, sector facing...

New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Domestic passenger vehicle sales fell 30.9 per cent in July, marking a ninth straight decline in monthly sales amid a deepening crisis in the automobile sector that has triggered massive job losses, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said on Tuesd

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 12:07 IST

Bharat Forge Q1 net profit slips 26 pc to Rs 174 cr on weak demand

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Engineering major Bharat Forge, part of the three-billion dollar Kalyani Group, on Tuesday reported profit after tax of Rs 174.1 crore during the April to June quarter of current fiscal, down 25.8 per cent as compared to Rs 234.5 crore in Q1 FY19.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 12:01 IST

Can chanting Mantras improve quality of our lives; the story of...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] August 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): This is the real story of Anand Vadakepat, an entrepreneur with a huge interest in music and some exposure to divinity and spirituality. His ability to pick-up tunes and sound patterns got him interested in some specific Mantras.

Read More
iocl