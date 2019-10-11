CBDT statement says it has been releasing key statistics relating to direct tax collections and administration in public domain from time to time.
CBDT statement says it has been releasing key statistics relating to direct tax collections and administration in public domain from time to time.

5.52 cr ITRs out of 5.87 cr checked for AY 2018-19 were in individual category

ANI | Updated: Oct 11, 2019 20:32 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): As many as 5.52 crore income tax returns (ITRs) out of 5.87 cr checked by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) for the assessment year (AY) of 2018-19 (Financial Year 2017-18) against the consistency rule were in the individual category, said the CBDT in a statement on Friday.
"5,87,21,477 returns were checked against consistency rules and 5,87,13,458 returns meeting the consistency rules were used for statistical analysis," stated the CBDT. "5,52,60,219 ITRs were in the individual category," it said.
As many as 11,30,554 ITRs taken up for analysis were filed under the category of undivided Hindu family (HUF). 12,69,736 ITRs were taken from the firms and 8,41,942 from different companies.
According to CBDT, 2,04,048 ITRs checked had been filed by AOP or Association of Persons and BOI or Body of Individuals. As many as 6,956 ITRs were from others which include trusts, co-operative society, local authority and artificial juridical.
CBDT statement says it has been releasing key statistics relating to direct tax collections and administration in public domain from time to time.
In continuation of its efforts to place more and more information in public domain, the CBDT has further released time-series data updated up to FY 2018-19 and income-distribution data for AY 2018-19 (FY 2017-18).
"The availability of the time-series data and the income-distribution data in the public domain will be useful for the academicians, research scholars, economists and the public at large in studying long-term trends of various indices of the effectiveness and efficiency of direct tax administration in India," says the CBDT statement. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 18:36 IST

Industrial production slips by 1.1 pc in August

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Industrial output contracted by minus 1.1 per cent in August month-on-month due to poor performance by manufacturing, power generation and mining sectors, data released by the government on Friday showed.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 18:16 IST

Preethi Kitchen appliances introduces next-gen mixer-grinder

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] Oct 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): This Diwali, Preethi Kitchen Appliances is determined to make the festive season even more joyous with an industry-disrupting launch and a bouquet of consumer offers.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 18:16 IST

NWAC hosts 48th COBSE conference on 'de-stressing examination'

New Delhi [India] Oct 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Northwest Accreditation Commission, USA (NWCA) hosted a conference organized by Council of Boards of School Education in India (COBSE) in New Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 18:02 IST

Renault ousts CEO Thierry Bollore abruptly, Clotilde Delbos takes over

Paris [France], Oct 11 (ANI): French automaker Renault said Friday that it had sacked its Chief Executive Officer Thierry Bollore, less than one year after he took up the position following the arrest of previous boss Carlos Ghosn on charges of financial misconduct.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 17:48 IST

MUMBAIWOOD 2019 to showcase skills in carpentry, materials and machinery

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): The forthcoming edition of MUMBAIWOOD promises to outrank its own success and high benchmark with a grander event, both in terms of its size as well as the visitor turnout from across the country.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 17:45 IST

Dr B S Avasthi awarded as the Best Paediatrician

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Recognizing excellence in Healthcare since 2012, MedScape India National Awards 2019 conferred Dr B S Avasthi, Founder and Director, Department of Paediatrics, Surya Hospitals as the 'Best Paediatrician' for his outstanding contribution in the field

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 17:43 IST

CyberEye to organize Asia's largest conference in LoRaWAN - The...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] Oct 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Things Conference India 2019 is being organized to build a bigger, better and stronger LoRaWAN technology ecosystem in India.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 17:42 IST

Merck Foundation partners with Gambian government to build...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany together with the First Lady of The Gambia, Madam Fatoumatta Bah-Barrow, released an empowering song to break the stigma around infertility in Africa and rest of the world as par

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 17:23 IST

Infosys Q2 net dips 2 pc year-on-year to Rs 4,019 cr

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): IT services major Infosys said on Friday its consolidated net profit dropped by 2.2 per cent to Rs 4,019 crore for the July to September quarter amid the domestic and global slowdown.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 16:38 IST

Sensex closes 247 points higher after volatile trade, metal stocks gain

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices witnessed wild gyrations on Friday but closed in the positive zone as bullish market mood prevailed in global markets after the first day of trade talks between top US and Chinese negotiators.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 16:23 IST

Air passenger growth improves but trend remains moderate: IATA

Geneva [Switzerland], Oct 11 (ANI): The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has announced global passenger traffic data for August showing that demand measured in total revenue passenger kilometres (RPKs) climbed 3.8 per cent compared to the year-ago period.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 16:15 IST

Announcing the winners of the 2019 India Wine Awards

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): The winners of the 2019 India Wine Awards were revealed at a sparkling black-tie event attended by luminaries of the wine and hospitality world at The Leela, Mumbai.

Read More
iocl