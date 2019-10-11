5.52 cr ITRs out of 5.87 cr checked for AY 2018-19 were in individual category

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): As many as 5.52 crore income tax returns (ITRs) out of 5.87 cr checked by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) for the assessment year (AY) of 2018-19 (Financial Year 2017-18) against the consistency rule were in the individual category, said the CBDT in a statement on Friday.

"5,87,21,477 returns were checked against consistency rules and 5,87,13,458 returns meeting the consistency rules were used for statistical analysis," stated the CBDT. "5,52,60,219 ITRs were in the individual category," it said.

As many as 11,30,554 ITRs taken up for analysis were filed under the category of undivided Hindu family (HUF). 12,69,736 ITRs were taken from the firms and 8,41,942 from different companies.

According to CBDT, 2,04,048 ITRs checked had been filed by AOP or Association of Persons and BOI or Body of Individuals. As many as 6,956 ITRs were from others which include trusts, co-operative society, local authority and artificial juridical.

CBDT statement says it has been releasing key statistics relating to direct tax collections and administration in public domain from time to time.

In continuation of its efforts to place more and more information in public domain, the CBDT has further released time-series data updated up to FY 2018-19 and income-distribution data for AY 2018-19 (FY 2017-18).

"The availability of the time-series data and the income-distribution data in the public domain will be useful for the academicians, research scholars, economists and the public at large in studying long-term trends of various indices of the effectiveness and efficiency of direct tax administration in India," says the CBDT statement. (ANI)

