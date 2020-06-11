63 Moons' Odin offers 50 pc discount to ensure seamless transfer of technology from NSE's Now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 11 (ANI): Odin, the flagship product of leading technology services provider 63 moons technologies, has decided to provide a discount of 50 per cent on its pricing and technological support to enable a smooth transition of trading terminals from NSE's NOW.

The company said it decided to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with brokerages in the time of COVID-19 crisis which has got further compounded due to NSE deciding to shut its trading software NOW.

Odin holds about 70 per cent of the retail broking market share in trading software. The transitioning will ensure business continuity in this hour of crisis. Odin has been a market leader for more than two decades catering to trading requirements of brokerages.

"We are committed to serve the financial markets by making Odin as a more user-friendly product remains unwavering," said Keshav Samant, Chief Executive Officer of its Brokerage Technology Solutions. (ANI)

