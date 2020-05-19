63 pc Indian professionals will increase time spent on online learning: LinkedIn

New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI): More than three in five or 63 per cent of Indian professionals will increase their time spent on online learning in future, according to LinkedIn's finding of its third workforce confidence index released on Tuesday.

Based on survey findings of 2,323 respondents, the index also shows India's cautious optimism towards future opportunities with a composite score of plus-50 (a rolling average of weeks April 13 to 19 and April 27 to May 3).

This fortnight's findings show that professionals are increasing their time spent on online learning as a response to remote working, a shrinking job market, the need for upskilling, and the need to stay mindful through these challenging times.

About 60 per cent of them want to gain more industry knowledge, 57 per cent want to learn how they can advance in their careers and 45 per cent want to better their communication capabilities through online learning.

The need to balance job responsibilities with household chores has left the Indian workforce yearning for efficient planning as findings show that 43 per cent of professionals want to learn better time management, stay organised and prioritise better.

Findings further state that it is not always about professional learning as 40 per cent of Indians say they want to learn something interesting and unrelated to their line of work while 30 per cent wish to improve their emotional well-being.

"A diverse set of skills can take you a long way in this uncertain climate. Therefore upskilling has emerged as the need of the hour and it is encouraging to see Indian professionals leverage online learning to navigate the challenges," said Ruchee Anand, Director, LinkedIn Talent and Learning Solutions.

Data also shows that time spent in viewing LinkedIn learning content by Indian professionals has jumped up by 176 per cent in the past two months, and 'remote work foundations' and 'strategic thinking' are some of the top courses they are looking at.

"We have also made more than 275 LinkedIn learning courses free globally to help members develop transferable skills, become resilient and adapt to the changing business landscape with ease," said Anand. (ANI)

