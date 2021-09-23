65 per cent women in India unaware of PCOS symptoms; reveals survey conducted by OZiva

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): OZiva, India's leading certified clean and plant-based nutrition and wellness brand, recently conducted a nationwide survey of women to mark the PCOS month.

PCOS or Polycystic Ovary Syndrome affects 1 out of 5 Indian women and has developed into a leading cause of concern. The survey conducted with 2800 respondents across India went on to reveal that a significant 25 per cent of the Indian female population didn't know about PCOS or PCOD while 65 per cent of women were not aware of PCOS symptoms.

Though a common condition, PCOS and its symptoms are not clearly understood and there are a lot of myths surrounding the condition as well.

Key Findings of the Nationwide PCOS Survey

1. 35 per cent of women have never spoken about their condition (PCOS) to anyone.

2. Almost 15 per cent of women never want to talk about PCOS to anyone and more than 4.5 per cent consider talking about PCOS a taboo.

3. Almost 48 per cent of women find it uncomfortable speaking about PCOS with their spouses and have never done so. Most women prefer discussing this with their mothers.



4. Around 65 per cent of women have been shamed or know someone who has been shamed for having PCOS or related symptoms (like facial hair, difficulty losing weight, difficulty conceiving etc.)

5. More than 60 per cent of men don't know what PCOS is.

Speaking on the survey, Aarti Gill, Co-founder, OZiva, said, "As a woman myself, I can truly feel the struggles of Indian women when it comes to health issues such as PCOS. The first step to managing PCOS is awareness. With a clean, plant-based diet and holistic lifestyle, the condition can be managed. Unfortunately, there is a lack of awareness, open conversation around PCOS and as the survey revealed unavailability of authentic information related to PCOS and its management. As a brand who has been at the forefront empowering individuals to lead healthier and better lives, we believe it is our responsibility to create a lasting dialogue around women's health issues like PCOS. There has to be a change in perception about the condition and accessibility to authentic and reliable information about PCOS management. We want to create much-needed awareness and encourage both men and women to speak about PCOS."

The survey also revealed some surprising facts like that 45 per cent of people shared that there is no authentic information available on PCOS and related health concerns. Almost 50 per cent of people, including women and men, also highlighted the fact that there is a need for brands to take up this cause and get more people to openly converse about PCOS.

Adds Shikha Dwivedi, Nutritionist at OZiva, "The most important step is to create a two-way conversation around PCOS to normalise this commonly occurring condition which has previously been tabooed in most parts of our country. With clean holistic living that comprises a plant-based diet and a healthy lifestyle, PCOS and its symptoms can be managed. Over the past few years, we have helped more than thousands of women successfully manage symptoms like irregular periods, weight gain etc using clean, plant based nutrition and following a healthy lifestyle. Educating women and men about this can definitely improve the quality of living for PCOS warriors and help them overcome the fear of speaking up and getting help when needed."

OZiva offers a wide range of best-in-class plant-based nutrition products that are aimed at curbing the symptoms of PCOS naturally.

