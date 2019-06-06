6Degree launches its maiden multi-designer store in Bengaluru called 'Closet'

Aahana Kumra in Gazal Mishra
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] June 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): 6Degree, one of India's biggest fashion platforms announces the launch of its maiden flagship multi-designer store 'Closet' in HSR Layout, Bengaluru on June 7, 2019.
Led by Amit Bhardwaj and Nikhil Hegde, 6Degree has till date launched over 50 designer labels in premium and reputed fashion weeks like - Lakme Fashion Week and FDCI's India Fashion Week.
The Closet also has an online shoppable platform which hosts many leading designers from the industry like Papa Don't Preach by Shubhika, Rocky S, Rabani and Rakha and many more. In its first maiden multi-designer store, it will showcase an array of range from Indian, Indo western to the bridal collection.
The fashion-conscious denizens of Bengaluru can shop from a wide range of ensembles by Ajay Kumar, Jayanthi Ballal, Nikasha, Megha Jain Madan, Jyoti Kashmiri, AOM Couture, Gazal Mishra, Etika Sancheti, Sita Mikhail and other designers from Lakme Fashion Week and FDCI on the front.
"6Degree aims at enabling designer labels to gain visibility and grow business through three important concepts: fashion weeks, retail management and multi-designer commerce platform. As a custodian of fashion, this is our first step to directly interact with the consumers of fashion", said Nikhil Hegde, Co-founder and CEO at 6Degree.
"Since 6Degree's launch in 2015, it has always been on an upward growth by organising the fashion community of the country. This is our first brick and mortar store and in future, we plan to expand to...cities. It is a conscious step to launch our first store in Bengaluru as the city exudes fashion, class and aestheticism. We are confident that the store will be well received by the fashionistas of the city", said Amit Bhardwaj, Co-founder and COO at 6Degree.
Being partners with India's leading fashion weeks, 6Degree has curated an innovative and fluid space for designers to showcase their collection. It is the only company in India to have exclusive rights to present designer labels at Lakme Fashion Week and Fashion Design Council of India, where they curate and present their collection.
6Degree also associates its designers to elite multi-designer outlets across India and organise events to venture out their work to a wider customer audience. It has a team of merchandisers, market consultants and stylists, helping designers build their business via retail management.
With a team of expert market consultants, 6Degree analyses the retail sector keeping in mind designer aesthetics and potential client base with a prime focus being the growth, commercial proliferation and goodwill of the label.
