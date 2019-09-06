6th India-China Strategic Economic Dialogue to be held from Sept 7

New Delhi [India], Sep 6 (ANI): The 6th India-China Strategic Economic Dialogue (SED) being held here from September 7 to 9 will have discussions on infrastructure, energy, high technology, resource conservation, pharmaceuticals and policy coordination.

There will be meetings of joint working groups followed by technical site visits and closed-door G2G meetings. The Indian side will be led by NITI Aayog's Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar and the Chinese side by Chairman of National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).

Senior representatives of policy making, industry and academia from both sides will participate in the dialogue. NITI Aayog and NDRC lead the SED mechanism under which an annual dialogue is held alternately at the capital cities of both countries.

At the second SED held in November 2012 at New Delhi, it was decided to constitute five standing joint working groups for strengthening cooperation in these fields. A sixth joint working group on pharmaceuticals was constituted after the fifth SED.

The fifth SED was held in Beijing on April 14 last year before the informal Wuhan Summit between the leaders of both countries.

(ANI)

