70 global and Indian animation companies offer jobs to 522 animation and gaming students of Chandigarh University over a period of five years

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India] May 21 (ANI/PRNewswire): Placements for the students of Department of Animation and Gaming are scaling new heights with each batch passing out year-after-year.

More than 500 students have been able to secure placements in top global and Indian animation and graphic designing companies over the period of five years. This was announced by Dr RS Bawa, Vice-Chancellor, Chandigarh University.

"More than 70 companies have recruited our 522 Animation and Gaming students from Chandigarh University over the period of five years and the placement trends shows 20 per cent increase in number of placements every year," said Dr Bawa while giving details about the placements of Animation and Gaming Department.

"Film production companies, ad agencies and media companies lead the consortium of multinationals which are big-time recruiters of our young and budding animation and gaming professionals," added Dr Bawa.

"World's largest independent integrated media services company, Prime Focus Limited, has been the largest recruiter over the years and till date, has offered placements to 102 students in different capacities while the other top recruiters included world's leading visual effects and animation studio, DNEG and global animation and multimedia company, Digitoonz Media, who have jointly offered placements to 30 students," he added further.

"About 101 students are working as Graphic Designers, 55 students as 3D Animation Artists, 29 as 2D Animation Artists, 33 as Roto Artists, 20 as Motion Graphic Artists, 15 as VFX Artists, 20 as Web Designers and 10 as Rigging & Lighting Professionals respectively," said the Vice-Chancellor while talking about the work-profiles offered to the animation and gaming students in the industry.

"Indian animation and gaming professionals are in great demand all over the world which can be ascertained from the fact that India currently ranks second in the global animation and gaming industry," said Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor, Chandigarh University.

"According to a report, India has a market share of 26 per cent in the global animation market and there are about 2,500 animation and graphic studios in the country catering to the global demand which shows that animation and gaming professionals in India have plethora of job opportunities and have a bright future ahead," he added.

