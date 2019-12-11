7100 plus students across 130 cities ideate on ENpower's India's Future Tycoons platform to solve India's water crisis

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Dec 11 (ANI/PR Newswire): ENpower's India's Future Tycoons (IFT #2) announced today registration of more than 7100 plus students across 330 schools from 130 different cities of India for building innovative solutions to solve water crisis of India.

India's Future Tycoons is a platform that offers an opportunity to students who are 13 to 17 years of age and have ideas that can drive change, to kick-start an entrepreneurship venture. It is a once in a lifetime opportunity for young teens to present their ideas to a panel of jury, mentors, and investors, who will evaluate them and pick the top 24 ideas.

IFT is hosting a three-day residential boot camp for the top 24 teams, which is the first of its kind interaction and mentoring opportunity for students from start-up owners, corporate domain mentors, design thinking experts that helps them to build a robust execution plan around the idea.

Besides rewards and recognition for winning teams, the top 3 ideas will get an opportunity to present their ideas on the stage of the United Nations Sustainability Development Forum, India Chapter.

ENpower, The B-School for Teens, has joined hands with UN GCNI (Sustainable Development Goals Partner), Niti Ayog's Atal Innovation Mission (Knowledge and Outreach Partner) for India's Future Tycoons (IFT) Season 2 grand finale to be held in January 2020.

The theme for this season is 'India's growing water crisis' and students across every part of the country are expected to ideate around solving water crisis culminating into the top 24 ideas. The water theme is focused on water availability and shortage, usage and wastage, cleaning and sanitation, transportation and shortage and so on- thousands of ideas are waiting to be tapped and turned into a sustainable enterprise.

"It is overwhelming to see the response for IFT Season 2. I am not surprised to see some of the great ideas coming from students of tier 2 and 3 cities and small towns. This shows that gen-next of our country has a great potential to innovation and build entrepreneurial ventures given the right empowerment and platform. It's our mission to empower the teens to re-imagine a new India by providing innovative solutions to real-life problems and go one to build ventures that will create value for themselves as well as society", said Sushil Mungekar, Founder and CEO, ENpower.

Besides the IFT competition, ENpower offers a plethora of courses and workshops on innovation, design thinking and entrepreneurship life skills to school children in the age group of 8-18 years that helps them to be change drivers of tomorrow.

