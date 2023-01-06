72 Indian cities have now access to Jio 5G services

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 6 (ANI): Reliance Jio on Friday announced the launch of its 5G services in four more cities, namely Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ludhiana and Siliguri, taking the total number of cities with Jio's 5G services to 72.

The service provider said Jio True 5G was rolling out at a rapid pace and was the only 5G service to be present in majority of these cities, providing Jio users transformational benefits of technology.

Jio in a statement said the launch strengthens Jio True 5G coverage in Madhya Pradesh, close to the unveiling of coveted events like Pravasi Bharatiya Divas and Invest MP - Global Investor Summit at Indore. With it, Reliance Jio said it became the first and the only operator in Madhya Pradesh to launch 5G services across all large cities of Madhya Pradesh including Bhopal and Indore.

Jio is also the only operator to launch 5G services in Ludhiana, thereby rapidly strengthening its True 5G coverage in Punjab, which was launched last week, according to the statement.

The company said its users in these cities would be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, to experience unlimited data at more than 1 (gigabit per second) Gbps speeds, at no additional cost, starting from Friday.



A Jio spokesperson said, "We are happy to announce the launch of Jio True 5G in four more cities. Jio is the operator of choice for users in Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Punjab and the most loved technology brand, and this launch is a testament to Jio's continued commitment to the people of these states."

According to a company, Jio launched fifth-generation mobile system (5G) services Delhi, Mumbai, Varanasi and Kolkata on October 4 this year while it was launched in Nathdwara and Chennai on October 22.

It also mentioned the service provider launched 5G services in Bengaluru and Hyderabad on November 10 while it was launched in Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad on the following day. Pune had access to Jio 5G services on November 23 while 33 districts of Gujarat had the services on November 25.

Ujjain temples in Madhya Pradesh had access to these services on December 14 while Kochi and Guruvayur temple got Jio 5G services on December 20.

Jio launched the service Tirumala, Vijayawada, Vishakhapatnam and Guntur on December 26 while Lucknow, Trivandrum, Mysuru, Nashik, Aurangabad, Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula, Zirakpur, Kharar and Derabassi on December 28.

December 29 during last year witnessed Jio 5G launch in Bhopal and Indore while Bhubaneshwar and Cuttack saw Jio 5G services on January 5 in 2023. (ANI)

