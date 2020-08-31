8K Miles Software reports Q1 revenue at Rs 88 crore

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): 8K Miles Software Services on Monday reported a revenue of Rs 88 crore in the quarter ended June as compared to Rs 68 crore in the previous quarter.

The gross profit jumped to Rs 27 crore in Q1 FY21 from Rs 7.4 crore in Q4 FY20. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) totalled Rs 3.9 crore as compared to minus Rs 20 crore in the same period.

Chairman and CEO Suresh Venkatachari said the company will re-start trading on both NSE and BSE from September 7. "Our top priorities for the company are to rebuild the trust and confidence among investors and stakeholders by ensuring complete transparency, compliance and governance."

He said the company is well poised to navigate the Covid-19 crisis and make the most of the upcoming growth opportunities as cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) have proven to be of great demand of this time.

8K Miles Software Services is a global IT business transformation, secure cloud solutions and managed services provider company based in the San Francisco Bay area and a publicly traded company listed on Indian stock exchanges.

It supports healthcare providers and payers, hospitals, pharma and life sciences organisations, manufacturing and automotive companies to improve business outcomes by providing digital transformation on the cloud, security and compliance, data enlightenment, empowering business agility, and accelerating the value of their IT investments. (ANI)

