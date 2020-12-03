8th White Page Leadership Conclave - 2020 featuring '100 Most Admired Brands 2020' and '100 Inspirational Leaders 2020', an initiative by White Page International

New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI/PRNewswire): The elite list of '100 Most Admired Brands & Inspirational Leaders' which features the epic journey of prominent brands and leaders across industries is out in the market and was revealed at the 8th White Page Leadership Conclave (virtual) held on 28 and 29 November 2020. This conclave also witnessed the release of 50 Marketing Marvels- The Best Marketing & Communications Professionals.

The research listing features brands from 13 industries. These brands are selected post a rigorous vetting procedure.

The 2020 edition features leading brands including AP Moller- Maersk, Crayon Software Experts India, NEC Corporation India, Infobip, Modicare, IceWarp, Cooper Surgical, Blackberrys, Hadi Teherani, TVS Auto Assist, Columbia Pacific Communities, Cactus Communications, ALTBalaji, Parryware, Daffodil Software, Tata AutoComp Systems, JSL Lifestyle Ltd, Colliers International, PM Relocations, Fliplearn Education, Stanza Living, Priyadarshani Group of Schools, Uflex-Aspeto, Mamaearth, Omaxe Chowk, Sunpure, HumanAlpha Strategic Solutions, Lyxel Labs, Namdhari's Group, Radiant Infonet, ItsyBitsy, ClickOnCare, Parallel23, Synchronize Supply Systems Ltd, St. Botanica, Okaya Power Group, Murli Krishna Pharma, Wisdom Capital, KD Financial Services, Amplify, Encraft, Fanzart, Microsoft, ICICI Bank, HP Gas, Tata Tiscon, Mahindra G4 ALTURAS, Kia Seltos, Himalaya Babycare, Reliance Jio, Tata Starbucks, Amway, Godaddy India, Phoenix Group, Somany Ceramics and more.



"Today we are releasing our 8th Edition of 100 Most Admired Brands & Inspirational Leaders, yet another research-driven and an editorial masterpiece of the Top 100 brands. The 8th edition that you are about to see speaks great volumes of the brands that have a legacy and continue to strive to excellence in the economy. I'm eager and proud to showcase the creative and editorial appeal to the business world and congratulate the winning brands and business leaders," said Professor Malcolm McDonald, on sharing his views about this initiative by White Page International.

"This initiative by White Page International is an inspiring platform that salutes the contribution of brands and leaders across sectors. No company can survive if it doesn't change its DNA every 10 years. I feel grateful, honoured, humbled and extremely charged to continue marching on and hopefully empowering many more women with a hope that many more of my Indian colleagues, counterparts and peers, will be in this list," said Ekta Kapoor- Joint Managing Director at Balaji Telefilms, sharing her views about this initiative, expressed.

In addition to honoring 100 Most Admired Brands, White Page International also honored Inspirational Business Leaders with the likes of Ekta Kapoor (ALTBalaji), Nikhil Mohan (Blackberrys), Nitin Mohan (Blackberrys), Arvind Goel (Tata AutoComp Systems), Vikas Bhonsle (Crayon Software Experts India), Yogesh Agarwal (Daffodil Software), Hadi Teherani (Hadi Teherani AG), Pramod Sharda (IceWarp), Harsha Solanki (Infobip), Mandeep Singh (JSL Lifestyle Ltd), Aalok Kumar (NEC Corporation India), Samir Modi (Modicare), Sankey Prasad (Colliers International), K Mahesh Kumar (TVS Auto Assist), Ashok Chaturvedi (Uflex Ltd), Ashwani Kumar Sharma (Uflex- Asepto), K E Ranganathan (Parryware), Atul Ruia (Phoenix Group), Sandeep Dalmia (Stanza Living), Anindya Dutta (Stanza Living), Nachiket Pantvaidya (ALTBalaji), Abhishek Goel (Cactus Communications), Mohit Nirula (Columbia Pacific Communities), Amit Bhatnagar (Cooper Surgical), Divya Lal (Fliplearn Education), Varun Alagh and Gazal Alagh (Mamaearth), Gurmukh Roopra (Namdhari's Group), Aakanksha Bhargava (PM Relocations), Ssarita Siingh (Priyadarshani Group of Schools), Aashish Aggarwal (Radiant Infonet), Shalini Nataraj (A P Moller- Maersk), Navneet Kapoor (A P Moller- Maersk), Arush Gupta (Okaya Power Group), Akshat Malik (ClickOnCare), Mahesh Sheshadri and Vijayashree Venkat (HumanAlpha Strategic Solutions), Harish Closepet & Rashmi Closepet (ItsyBitsy), Dev Batra (Lyxel Labs), Ishaan Singh Bedi (Synchronized Supply Systems Ltd), Sundar Raman Thyagarajan (M K Agrotech, Sunpure), Anil Lala (Fanzart), Satya Vadlamani (Murli Krishna Pharma), Avanish Singh Visen (Encraft), Kirandeep Kour (K D Financial Services), Deb Mukherjee (Wisdom Capital), Sahil Mehta (St. Botanica), Abhishek Somany (Somany Ceramics) among others.

In addition to this, White Page International also unveiled the annual listing of 50 Marketing Marvels- the best Marketing & Communications Professionals which includes the likes of Saurabh Bajaj (Britannia Industries), Abhijeet Mukherjee (Crayon Software Experts India), Arun Cavale (IBM), Anindita Sinha (L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad), Rahul Mishra (Shemaroo Entertainment), Abhishek Karwar (ByteDance India), Nawaz Mohammad (Uniphore), Ayaaz Khan (Max Life Insurance), Rakesh Tahiliani (Baidyanath Ayurved), Rupa Roy (McAfee), Amit Verma (Rapido), Syeda Meher Taj (Ernst & Young), Satanik Chaudhuri (Shriram Properties), Deepansh Bhargava (Arvind Fashions), Prashant Parida (Okaya Power Group), Vijesh Vijayan (MK Agrotech, Sunpure), Rakesh Sreedharan (Mahindra Ecole Centrale), Mayank Sharma (Petronet LNG Ltd) among others.

