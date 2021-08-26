900 Global Delegates from high school, universities, and educational organizations participate in the 5th annual IC3 conference

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 26 (ANI/PNN): The first day of the two-day 5th Annual International Career & College Counseling (IC3) Conference brought together 900 global delegates from various high schools, universities, and organizations for a collaborative dialogue on issues that drive sustainable and inclusive career counselling practices focused on student success. The conference was held at the Taj Palace in New Delhi in a limited capacity, in line with the Delhi government's guidelines on in-person gatherings.

Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson, HCL Technologies and Trustee, Shiv Nadar Foundation, inaugurated the conference along with Shikhar Malhotra, Vice Chairman & CEO, HCL Healthcare & Trustee, Shiv Nadar Foundation. Held in a first-of-its-kind hybrid format, the conference gave participants the opportunity to decide how they want to engage - in-person in New Delhi or virtually from anywhere in the world.

Speaking about the success of the first day, Ganesh Kohli, Founder, IC3 Movement, said, "As we continue to adapt to an increasingly hybrid way of life, we are determined to bring genuine human engagement back. We are proud to lead our community "Onward". This year's hybrid conference is a grand experiment in bringing seamless and meaningful interactions between in-person and virtual attendees in the new hybrid world order. As the first-of-its-kind hybrid conference, the 5th Annual IC3 Conference has been a unique experience, with seamless engagement and interactions between in-person and virtual attendees. The sessions are specially curated to bring new and unique insights about students', high school, and university experiences in the past 18 months and the way forward. I am happy that we could bring together all the stakeholders in the education space for collaborative dialogue."



Bearing in mind the developing higher education landscape in a post-COVID-19 world, the sessions at the conference explore the sub-themes of human connection in a hybrid world, ethics in career counselling and student recruitment practices, discovering higher education options in the home country, and aspirations, expectations, and experiences of all the stakeholders involved in the higher education choices that students make.

The Annual IC3 Conference is the largest annual gathering of IC3 (International Career & College Counseling) Movement's global network of school leadership, teachers and counsellors, top universities, and select approved educational organizations.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

