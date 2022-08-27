900 NDMC workers trained under RPL programme in August

New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI): Around 900 workers associated with the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has been trained in different sectors under the Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) programme during the month of August.

Union Minister of Education and Skill Development Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday presented certificates to NDMC workers for completing the Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) programme.

To augment skill training in the New Delhi Municipal Council jurisdiction, 900 candidates were trained in the month of August under the Skill India Mission for completing the Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) programme, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said in a statement.

The initiative is co-funded by NDMC and the Skills Acquisition and Knowledge Awareness for Livelihood Promotion (SANKALP) programme, a World Bank project under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE).

The initiative was launched by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), the strategic implementation and knowledge partner of MSDE and was inaugurated by the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena on August 5th, 2022, and aims to upskill 25,000 workers in the first phase.



Congratulating all candidates on the occasion, Pradhan said the initiative by NSDC and NDMC, under the guidance of Lt. Gov. of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena, is yet another step in the direction to transform India into a $5 trillion economy.

As we move ahead with the resolve to fulfil the goal of Viksit Bharat, skill development assumes a critical role. Such initiatives play a crucial role in enabling the workforce to contribute to nation-building and making India Aatmanirbhar. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi outlined 'Panch Pran' for all citizens during the Amrit Kaal, we need to increase the productivity of our workforce to make India an economic superpower, Pradhan said.

Speaking on the occasion Saxena congratulated all the 900 skilled trainees in different sectors and said that the RPL certificates will help them reach a new height in their careers. He also stressed the importance of upskilling the traditional artisans to achieve a holistic approach toward creating a robust skill development system. He further praised the importance of increase in women participation in the workforce and appealed to women to come forward and join the upskilling programmes for increasing their employability.

Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) is a process used to evaluate a person's existing skill sets, knowledge and experience gained either by working on-the-job or learning over the years. Under this programme, the workers will be upskilled in multiple trades across construction, electrical, plumbing, pottery, handicrafts and more.

The first phase of the programme will focus on upskilling 25,000 people in multiple job sectors, by November 2022, while 5,000 people will be upskilled through the entrepreneurship programme in the second phase and 45,000 people will be upskilled in the third phase.

A mandatory orientation of 12 hours is provided to all beneficiaries comprising domain-specific training, familiarisation with the process of assessment, and orientation on tech-based soft skills and entrepreneurship, under the initiative.

Skill development has become aspirational today and it's imperative to move beyond traditional trades. India is one of the largest digital payments markets in the world, we need to embrace digitisation like never before and learn new skills like Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Automation, Robotics, etc, the minister said. (ANI)

