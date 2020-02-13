91 per cent Indian singles look for love in matrimony: BharatMatrimony Valentine's Day Survey

New Delhi [India] Feb 13 (ANI): Of the 8058 members who participated in a BharatMatrimony survey recently, a whopping 91 per cent of singles ready to marry said that they're actually looking for the "love of their life" on BharatMatrimony, not just a life partner.

Interestingly, 86 per cent participants said they'd celebrate Valentine's Day with the spouse. 58 per cent women and 45 per cent men opined that celebrating the day "helps strengthen marital bonds" while 31 per cent women and 48 per cent men said that it was a "special day to express love".

Among those who said they may not celebrate the day post marriage, 31 per cent women and 41 per cent men reasoned that "anniversaries and birthdays are more important days," while 35 per cent women and 29 per cent men said Valentine's Day was "just a marketing gimmick".

When asked how they wanted their partner to express love on Valentine's Day, interestingly 54 per cent women wished that their partner expressed love to them by saying "I found my equal'".

Only 22 per cent women opined that they wanted a gift. 32 per cent men, however, said they'd express love to spouse by "Gifting her something she loves", 25 per cent by "Saying I found my equal," 21 per cent by going out on a romantic dinner and 15 per cent by holidaying.

When posed "What's the best day of the year to express love post marriage?" 47 per cent women and 42 per cent men said "Wedding anniversary" while 34 per cent women and 31 per cent men felt "Partner's birthday" and 17 per cent women and 23 per cent men preferred Valentine's Day as the day to express love to partner.

In response to "Who should plan for Valentine's Day after marriage, 27 per cent said the husband, while 23 per cent opined the wife should do the honours.

In response to "How important is it to gift the spouse on Valentine's Day?" 61 per cent men said "they can't forget to gift her on this day", while interestingly a whopping83 per cent women said, "it was not important" and 17 per cent women humorously said, "it won't be a good day if he forgets it".

"We're pretty close to our customers, constantly studying their changing aspirations with regard to relationships and matrimony. Our current survey proves that young singles are not merely seeking a life partner but rather "the love of their life". Matrimony.com's widest choice of over4.5 Million bride and groom profiles, detailed information about the members including their interests, features like secure chat and the option to directly call matches one likes, help members discover their love that leads to a happy marriage", said Rajasekar KS, GM - Marketing at Matrimony.com.

This story is provided by BharatMatrimony. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI)

