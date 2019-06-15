PunjabiMatrimony
PunjabiMatrimony

94 per cent Punjabis okay with marrying outside the state

ANI | Updated: Jun 15, 2019 13:35 IST

New Delhi [India] June 15 (ANI): PunjabiMatrimony, the No. 1 matchmaking service for Punjabis worldwide, from BharatMatrimony, has revealed interesting findings on how Punjabis find their life partners. This study is based on nearly 70,000 members.
Studying the demographic patterns of the registered users and their preferences, the data revealed fascinating insights on how Punjabis choose to get married. The findings:
*The top five cities that witnessed the maximum number of registrations are Delhi, Ludhiana, Amritsar, Chandigarh, and Jalandhar. For Punjabis living outside Punjab, the top 5 cities with the highest number of registrations are Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Kolkata, and Lucknow. NRIs registrations were highest in Canada, United States of America, Australia, United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.
*The user base comprised of 30 per cent female registrants and 70 per cent males.
*65 per cent of the female registrants belong to the age group of 20-29, whereas 72 per cent of men belongs to the age group of 25 to 35.
*60 per cent of female and male profiles in the state are registered by themselves. Among Punjabi NRIs, 65 per cent are self-created profiles.
*Interestingly, 94 per cent Punjabis are okay to marry a partner outside the state, with just 6 per cent stating that they want to find a match only in Punjab.
*In tune with the mobile and internet trends, 85 per cent of girls registered are using app/ mobile WAP, while for men it was 90 per cent.
*In terms of educational qualification, among females, 22 per cent were engineers, 44 per cent had an Arts/Science/Commerce degree, 13 per cent had a management degree, and for males, it was 27 per cent, 32 per cent and 10 per cent respectively.
*The top profession listed by women who have registered on the website is Teaching/Academician, and for men is Business Owner/Entrepreneur.
*NRI registrants: The most common type of occupation for the NRI registrants is Software Professional for women and Manager for men.
"PunjabiMatrimony has earned the trust of lakhs of Punjabis to become the No. 1 choice when it comes to finding a life partner. Thousands of success stories have been reported every quarter and we continue to grow our user base amongst the Punjabi community, inside India and abroad", said Murugavel Janakiraman, Founder and CEO, Matrimony.com.
This story is provided by BharatMatrimony. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 13:33 IST

Authorities uncover misdeeds of ousted J&K Bank's Chairman

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 15 (ANI): The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Jammu and Kashmir has unearthed several blatant wrongdoings at J&K Bank during the tenure of former Chairman and CEO Parvez Ahmed after his ignominious removal on June 8.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 12:24 IST

MobiKwik powers the Bajaj Finserv Wallet: Get up to Rs 3000 cash-back

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] June 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Finance Ltd, the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv collaborated with MobiKwik to take the Bajaj Finserv Wallet to over 2 million online and offline MobiKwik merchant network stores.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 11:37 IST

Gift a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit to your father on Father's Day

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] June 15 (ANI/ BusinessWire India): With Father's Day around the corner, which is to be celebrated on June 16, it's the best time for you to honour the person who has worked tirelessly to secure your dreams and aspirations. Father's Day is no more about gifting trinkets an

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 11:37 IST

Yuvraj didn't retire! India's World Cup hero all set for his new...

New Delhi [India] June 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Yuvraj Singh didn't retire! Yes, India's World Cup hero is all set for his new innings with BalleBaazi.com, India's most trusted online fantasy cricket platform. Widely recognized as India's most celebrated all-rounder of all time, Yuvraj Singh is a

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 11:04 IST

Moody's revises outlook on Adani Transmission to stable, affirms...

Singapore, June 15 (ANI): Moody's Investors Service has revised the outlook on Adani Transmission Limited's (ATL) rating to stable from negative.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 18:38 IST

More than 250 Indian and International Fintech Firms participate...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] ANI 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The 3rd edition of the Digital Lenders' Association of India (DLAI)'s annual conclave held today at Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai saw participation by over 250 of the leading Indian and International Fintech firms.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 17:56 IST

ACTICO signs DMI finance as its first Indian customer for their...

New Delhi [India] ANI 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): ACTICO, a global leader in providing software for intelligent automation, today announced DMI Finance as its first Indian customer for its new product, ACTICO Machine Learning.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 17:38 IST

Cisco, Accenture partner with DGT to skill youth for digital economy

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): The Directorate General of Training (DGT) on Friday joined hands with IT networking major Cisco and global consulting firm Accenture to skill youngsters for the digital economy.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 17:36 IST

DIACOLOR acquires the Lion Emerald 'The Inkalamu'

New Delhi [India] ANI 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): DIACOLOR a high luxury jewellery brand, reputed worldwide as a design destination where choicest gems and precious metals come together to create exceptional jewellery, under the expert craftsmanship of its artisans, acquires the most expensive Zambian Emerald

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 17:34 IST

Howzat launches fantasy cricket league with huge welcome,...

New Delhi [India] ANI 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Howzat, India's most trusted fantasy sports game has launched an all-new Fantasy Cricket League with exciting bonuses and other lucrative offers.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 16:36 IST

Sensex drops 289 points as selling pressure mounts, Nifty closes...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 14 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices traded lower on Friday for the third consecutive session amid rising geopolitical tensions and selling pressure in realty, auto, IT and financial stocks.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 14:46 IST

RBI has scope for another interest rate cut due to lower WPI...

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) said on Friday that a key driver of lower wholesale inflation has been manufactured products where inflation declined to 1.28 per cent in May compared to 1.72 per cent in April.

Read More
iocl