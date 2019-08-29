A Black Magician's Great Grand Daughter explores mysticism in her new Novel

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 29(ANI/NewsVoir): A London based artist returns to her hometown after receiving a text message from her dead best friend, and unravels deadly secrets about the place and its people.

Set in the tiny village of Herga, Karnataka, 'Music To Flame Lilies' follows the story of Noor Haque, a young woman who shows up at her ancestral home and in turn, walks right into the mystery and allure of the local black magician who promises to tell her more about her best friend's suicide.

Noor isn't prepared for the village that seems deeply rooted in magic - where villagers pray to local ghosts, spend their evenings watching live possessions in the middle of a forest clearing, have innumerable stories of encounters with demons, or where she is told of people who are haunted to death.

Caught between magic and reality, Noor is increasingly drawn to the mysticism and drama of her hometown, even as dark forces gather and danger closes in on her. The book opens up to themes of identity, religion, good vs. evil and is built on powerful lyricism.

Praise for Music to Flame Lilies:

"The universe whispers in Megha's ear and she listens so we can hear untold stories and live a far more richer life," said Roshan Abbas, Filmmaker.

"A must read for young minds," commented Kevin Missal, Author of Dharmayodha Kalki.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

