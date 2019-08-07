Propkaar
Propkaar

A Delhi Boy's initiative to connect Donors and NGOs through his online platform making big impact

ANI | Updated: Aug 07, 2019 16:20 IST

New Delhi [India] August 07 (ANI/BusinessWire India): India has around 3.2 million registered Non-Government Organisations (NGOs) - that is more NGOs per capita than hospital beds in the country.
They run various programs to address issues like development and welfare of children, youth, young girls, women, people with disabilities and unaided members of the geriatric population.
Neil Verma, a student based in New Delhi, has been closely working with a number of NGOs. Over a significant period of time that he has been involved in such volunteer services, Neil detected a gap in the system. He saw that though people were willing to donate their excessive household items, there was no mechanism in place that would ensure that the items safely reach the correct sources.
With a vision to build a platform for donating items like clothes, books, toys, stationery, etc, he procured a list of recognised and established NGOs. Donors may have the goodwill but often lack the time or know-how on how to go about the traditional process of contacting NGOs for their contributions. To this end, he developed www.propkaar.com, an online platform for NGOs to post their requirements.
These requirements can then be accessed by donors who can then reach out to the specific NGO that they are capable of providing for. Conversely, donors who have excess items that they would like to give away for a better cause can post their availability on the website allowing NGOs to acquire them as per their needs.
Propkaar.com has already made a huge impact on some NGOs in Delhi NCR who have reported of a surge of prospective donors reaching out to make contributions.
"This was something which was truly required. There was no platform to link us with donors who want to help our cause. Neil's platform has given us a chance to reach thousands of people who believe in us and want to do their bit for the betterment of society", said Ravi Kalra, founder of the Earth Saviours Foundation in Gurugram.
"Neil's initiative has been helpful to us and people have reached out to fulfil our requirements for books and stationery required at our schools. We hope he can keep up this good work", said Sangita Mehra, founder of 'Spread A Smile', an NGO for destitute children.
For India's multitude of NGOs to be of actual impact on the alleviation of its social issues, the people of the country need to be actively involved with them. Thanks not only to Neil's compassion but also his ability to transform it into action that there is certainly more being accomplished by the plethora of community service centres in our country. We now look forward to Propkaar.com's journey, and a new breed of young philanthropists it is sure to inspire.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

iocl