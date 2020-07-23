A good home design has a vibe, says ace interior designer Pulin Shah

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 23 (ANI): Pulin Shah, a Mumbai based Interior Designer is driven by his passion for luxury interiors and lifestyle. Extravagant pieces of art, decorative lights, unique furnishings, and fine detailing add to his signature style.

With over two decades of experience, Pulin has mastered the art of design and creativity. He started his interior designing career with the well-known Interior and Architectural Firm, M/S Talati and Panthaky Associated Pvt Ltd. With his dedication and enthusiasm, he prospered as an Associate in this company and established an honourable reputation in the interior design industry.

After a decade of appreciable work, many accolades, and remarkable experiences at M/S Talati and Panthaky Associated Pvt Ltd, he then joined Kiran Shetty Design Studio, as an Associate Partner. In his tenure, he transformed innumerable residential and commercial spaces across India, into spectacular visual delights that came effortlessly to him.

Today, Pulin is a well-known design architect and the founder of his Interior and Architectural Design firm, 'Kal Designs'. He spearheads his firm as a Creative Director along with his wife Alpa Shah who is the Partner and Executive Director in the firm. Kal Designs was established in 2018, prior to that Pulin took up many Interior Projects which he was practicing under his own name, Pulin Shah.

"A good design has a vibe! As an Interior Designer, I am looking forward to designing opulent homes, offices, cafes, hotels, and educational institutes not just in India but abroad as well. A few cities having great potential for Interior designing are Delhi, Bhubaneswar, Ahmedabad, Indore, and Bengaluru, and I am looking forward to exploring those markets soon. Opening my own Design Studio in Kolkata is also something which is on my cards," said Pulin Shah about his passion for Interior and Architectural Designing.

This popular design architect particularly enjoys working on Bespoke and Luxurious Projects and he manages to create wonders with his unique style which adds elegance and comfort to space. Working on large scale projects has always been his forte. Pulin's projects vary from luxurious and contemporary residences and commercial spaces like experience studios, cafes, and restaurants, all unique and different from each other, yet all true to his design aesthetics that capture the essence of grandeur and luxury which has an international touch.

Pulin has studied in Mumbai and has completed his Interior Designing Diploma from the well known LS Raheja School of Architecture. He was also the Director of his Company, 'Crystal Marble Pvt Ltd' which imported marbles from overseas, especially Italy and Spain. This experience has given him an in-depth knowledge and understanding of the finest qualities of Marbles and Luxurious art pieces that add to the decor and styling of the interior space.

He has a team of skilled designers who are equally passionate, dedicated, and self-driven. Under his guidance and direction and Alpa's administration and coordination, the team continuously adds to the success and growth of Kal Designs.

Along with his passion for designing, this notable Design Architect inspires young students by teaching them Interior Design at Rachna Sansad School of Interior Design, Mumbai.

Pulin was awarded the prestigious Interior Design Award - 'India Excellence Award 2019'.

Some of the well-known projects designed by Pulin are:

* Hyderabad Project: Ramoji Rao's Residence in the Film City- project size 40,000 sq ft

* Kolkata Project: Chaudhary's Residence (Anmol Biscuits) - project size 11,000 sq ft

* Kolkata Project: Whoopee Kid's Entertainment- project size 6,000 sq ft

* Mumbai, Project: Shreeji Jewellery Factory Space of Pravin Shah - project size 30,000 sq ft

Some of Pulin's flagship projects as a Design Architect are:

The Project Cafe, Goa is a theme-based Boutique Resort in which he designed one of the villas called "The Eccentric". This was completed four years ago and is being celebrated and published till now for its popularity and charm.

AV Guru, an audio-video experience Studio in Mumbai, Worli is an ultra-luxurious Studio. This project is not just chic and splendid but has cutting edge design aesthetics.

Oven Fresh, a popular restaurant and patisserie at Shivaji Park, Mumbai.

Though Pulin has done splendid work across India, Kolkata has been his favourite city. With a loyal tribe of admiring clients and a plethora of opportunities for doing up residences on a large scale, he looks forward to more challenging and new Interior and Architectural projects in Kolkata. He is currently working on various projects in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Varanasi.

Website: www.kaldesigns.co.in

