Dr Payal Kanodia, M3M Foundation
Dr Payal Kanodia, M3M Foundation

'A passion to change, a passion to impact' - M3M Foundation

ANI | Updated: Jul 22, 2019 15:23 IST

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] July 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): In the midst of 21st-century crisis, where over 76 million people still don't have access to safe drinking water, where unemployment rates are soaring high, where education is hindered by staggering disparities, the vision of 'Sabka Vikas' appears like a distant dream.
Realizing the potential of a better future, M3M Foundation has taken a holistic approach to address such vulnerable yet crucial segments of the society. Having a passion to change and impact the lives of those around us is what the Foundation believes in.
M3M Foundation is determined to bring development across all sections of the society by undertaking projects that ensure holistic growth. The myriad of actions such as tree planting, rejuvenation of water bodies, developing model villages, providing safe drinking water, proper toilets, construction of hospitals and dharamshalas, are some of the major contributions that the foundation has worked upon.
"Education has been a prime concern area of M3M Foundation. The Foundation has extended a hand to bring 'out of school' children and impart education with the help of liberal assistance," said Dr Payal Kanodia, Trustee of M3M Foundation gave insight into the Foundation's dream shaping into reality.
"Liberal Scholarship is provided from high school to PhD to encourage bright students to perform and prosper. Alongside financial assistance, the Foundation will be providing toilets, clean drinking water, well-equipped computers, and lab facilities to needy schools", she added.
"M3M Foundation has taken a strong stand towards inculcating better health practices and providing medical facilities for the underprivileged in the unserved areas. It has committed to making positive contributions to the communities and with that aim, the Foundation has successfully organized eight summer camps for 500 underprivileged children in association with the following 5 NGOs namely - Rasta-New Delhi, Agrasa-Gurugram, Mera Parivar-New Delhi, Tender Hearts Education Society-Faridabad, Chetna-New Delhi", highlighted Kanodia.
"The Foundation has also extended help to 683 families affected by Cyclone-Fani of Puri district by spending Rs 7.03 lacs in association with Meals of Happiness through the provision of relief packages including clothes for men, women, and children, groceries, rice, spices, pulses, medical kits and etc", she added.
With its holistic approach, M3M Foundation is focusing on women empowerment. "We have been actively working on the empowerment of women. From imparting education to providing skill development, the Foundation has strengthened them to improve their earnings", said Dr Kanodia.
When asked about the future plans of the M3M Foundation, Dr Kanodia shares some of their future projects. The Foundation has planned to start 'State of Arts' free residential school for underprivileged children and grant about 4000 scholarships to underprivileged students all over India.
M3M also plans to develop Tauru region as a model area of development and grant scholarships to all underprivileged students in Tauru Municipality. They will also be developing a building that will serve the purpose of providing employment to unemployed poor women in the region.
Inside, there will be sewing centres, computer centres, and counselling provided to children receiving higher education. The Foundation has also promised to set up an ambulance with all the facilities providing free services to the people of the Tauru region. Dr Kanodia also talked about their plans for organizing an afforestation campaign during August'19.
The Foundation is now looking forward to joining hands with a large number of NGOs like, Agrasar-Gurugram, Meals of Happiness-New Delhi, The Nudge-Bangalore, Ramraj Environment-Gurugram and Sapna-New Delhi. M3M Foundation along with these NGOs will work on the execution of the planned initiatives and harness the true potential of the progressing India.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 16:48 IST

Sensex closes 306 points lower, banking and financial services drag

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 22 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices continued their downward slide on Monday with selling pressure more pronounced in banking and financial services amid muted global cues.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 16:38 IST

Dr Sohini Sastri Felicitated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

New Delhi [India] July 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Dr Sohini Sastri, an internationally acclaimed Astrologer, was felicitated with the prestigious 'Pride of the Nation' award by the Hon'ble Defence Minister of India, Rajnath Singh, at a special gala ceremony held at NCC A

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 16:17 IST

Turner's Aviation Journey: Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] July 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, the third busiest airport in India, is undergoing a major expansion that is set to be an architectural marvel on its completion.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 16:06 IST

Bandhan Bank Q1 FY20 net profit jumps 45 pc at Rs 701 crore

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 22 (ANI): Bandhan Bank has reported a net profit of Rs 701 crore during April to June, up 45 per cent from Rs 482 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 15:51 IST

GEFCO group looks to strengthen India operations; appoints...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] July 22 (ANI/ BusinessWire India): GEFCO India, subsidiary of the GEFCO Group, the world leader in complex supply-chain solutions and the European leader in automotive logistics, today announced the appointment of Prasanna Kumar M.V. as the CEO and MD of India operation

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 15:33 IST

OBC's Q1 net profit at Rs 112 cr on better asset quality

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 22 (ANI): Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) on Monday reported a net profit of Rs 112.7 crore during the first quarter (April to June) of 2019-20 due to better asset quality and fewer provisions.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 15:01 IST

No tax invoice required for goods taken out of India for...

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): No tax invoice is required for goods taken out of India on consignment basis for exhibitions or other export promotion events as they do not constitute a supply under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and there is no consideration received, the Central Board of Indi

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 14:55 IST

Exclusive glimpses from Salman Khan's shoot for BharatPe's new...

New Delhi [India] July 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): BharatPe - The fastest-growing 'Indian' fintech company serving offline retailers with payments, lending, and other financial services, has appointed Salman Khan as the brand ambassador.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 14:14 IST

testAIng Solutions (tai) launched globally

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India] July 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): A passionate and innovative group of entrepreneurs - Viepul Kocher, Dr Srinivas Padmanabhuni, Saurabh Bansal, Rakesh Sharma - from industry and academia got together to conceive, and create tai. Very briefly, tai means 'testing AI' and 'testing wit

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 13:22 IST

DHFL's solvency stress is credit negative for Indian banks: Moody's

Singapore, July 22 (ANI): Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited's (DHFL's) weakening solvency is credit negative for Indian banks because they are key lenders to the company and its default will negatively affect their asset quality and profitability, Moody's Investors Service said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 12:15 IST

Indonesia's Go-Jek growing fast, acquiring firms in India

Singapore, July 22 (ANI): Last week, Indonesian ride-hailing firm Go-Jek announced that they received an investment from credit card issuer Visa which observers say represents its first big step into the international payments market.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 12:14 IST

United Technologies Corporation selects L&T Technology Services...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] July 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India): L&T Technology Services, a leading global pure-play engineering services company has been selected as a strategic partner by United Technologies Corporation (UTC) for Collins Aerospace, a subsidiary of UTC.

Read More
iocl