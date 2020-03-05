A Power-Packed National Conference and National Award Ceremony for Innovative Teachers

New Delhi [India], Mar 5 (ANI/BusinessWire India): A National Conference and award ceremony was organised recently at Dogra Hall- Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi by Sri Aurobindo Society and HDFC Bank to recognise the effective grassroots innovations in teaching.

Highlights of the Event

* Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', Minister, MHRD felicitated more than 1000 Teachers gathered from all those states and union territories of the country.

* MHRD Minister launched 35 State-wise Innovations Handbooks consisting of best teaching practices and grassroots innovations.

* Prakash Javadekar, the Minister of Information & Broadcasting graced the event and motivated the teachers.

* Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj appreciated the mass-scale teacher outreach program 'Zero-Investment Innovations For Education Initiatives' (ZIIEI) of Sri Aurobindo Society and HDFC Bank.

* Sanjay ShamraoDhotre - Minister of State for HRD boosted the morale of the teachers and education officers.

* Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises graced the occasion.

* Anurag Thakur, Minister of State for Finance motivated the teachers at the event.

* Ram Madhav, National General Secretary, Bhartiya Janata Party applauded the teachers for their unique teaching innovations at the grassroots level.

Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', Human Resource Development (HRD) minister felicitated more than 1000 teachers from across the country for their unique zero-investment grassroots innovations in teaching.

The event, named as 'SHUNYA SE SASHAKTIKARAN- Empowering Through Zero' highlighted and promoted various zero-investment innovative ideas that are developed and being implemented by the school teachers in their respective schools. 35 state-wise Innovations Handbooks were also launched at the event. These handbooks document the most effective innovations by teachers of different states.

The event was organised by Sri Aurobindo Society and HDFC Bank to acknowledge the best practices and innovative ideas of the school teachers on March 1 and March 2 at Dogra Hall- Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi.

Minister MHRD- Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', Dr Satbir Bedi - Chairperson, NCTE, Ashima Bhat - Group Head, HDFC Bank, Ashish Goel - Divisional Commissioner Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Pradeep Narang - Chairman, Sri Aurobindo Society, Vijay Poddar - Member Executive, Sri Aurobindo Society along with Sambhrant Sharma- Director, Education, Sri Aurobindo Society felicitated 1,000 innovative teachers and launched 35 innovations handbook.

Addressing the audience and media persons present at the event, Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' emphasised on the need to empower the teachers to upgrade the education sector of the country. He also appreciated and acknowledged the efforts of Sri Aurobindo Society for their dedicated approach in this sector.

"I hope from next year we celebrate this day as an Innovative Teacher's Day. I congratulate Sri Aurobindo Society and HDFC Bank for the commendable work of acknowledging teachers' contribution in the education sector," said MHRD minister.

He also described the teachers as Chanakya who are capable of creating a Chandragupta in every student. Pokhriyal also acknowledged the efforts of HDFC Bank in Nation Building and presented a memento to Ashima Bhat - Group Head, HDFC Bank.

"It is the vision of HDFC bank to build an educated and progressive society. The Bank has been actively involved in making a stronger and better India and Sri Aurobindo Society's ZIIEI program has been an incredible partner in this vision of transforming education in India," said Ashima Bhat.

Nusrat Pathan, CSR Head, HDFC Bank and Vikas Wahal, Head Retail Banking, HDFC Bank also marked their presence.

"The society where a teacher is recognized and felicitated is a remarkable one. Innovation is the mother of research. Each innovation is a vision. A nation cannot progress without innovation. It is the sole responsibility of the teachers to create great leaders for tomorrow," said Prakash Javadekar, the Minister of Information and Broadcasting.

The event was also graced by Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre - Minister of State for HRD, Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Anurag Thakur, Minister of State for Finance and Ram Madhav, National General Secretary, Bhartiya Janata Party.

Along with Narendra Singh Tomar, JM Bala Murugun - Principal Secretary to Governor, Punjab and Amrendra Kumar Sengar - Inspector General, NDRF also shared the dice and motivated the teachers.

"I hope the teachers continue to contribute towards improving the education system through their noble work. Nation-building comes first. Innovative teachers inculcate such moral and human values in their students who play an instrumental role in building a progressive nation," said Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj.

RajenderPensiya - Chief Development Officer, Farrukhabad emphasised on creating a joyful learning atmosphere in the classroom and applauded ZIIEI Innovative Pathshaala, an initiative under ZIIEI that focuses on experiential learning atmosphere in the classroom.

"Teachers are not just imparting education but are also elevating their learning experience. Knowledge multiplies when we share. It is the responsibility of every generation to pass on the inherited knowledge, culture and values to the next generation. Through initiatives like ZIIEI, we are succeeding in upgrading the education sector," said Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre, Minister of State for HRD.

Prof V Ramgopal Rao - Director, IIT Delhi, present at the occasion, said that innovations are the need of the hour, and as we all need to provide a conducive environment to our students to enable them to become entrepreneurs in life.

"It is an enriching experience to meet more than thousand of innovative teachers. I thank Sri Aurobindo Society for the opportunity. It is important that every individual takes conscious efforts towards building a strong, morally rich society. Teachers are responsible for shaping the future of the children of our country and I congratulate you all for your efforts in transforming education," said Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

"ZIIEI has been able to reach out to the teachers to the remotest corners to the urban areas, and teachers have been provided with a first of its kind constructive platform to share their zero-investment innovative ideas," Mayank Aggarwal, Chief Operating Officer, Rupantar, Sri Aurobindo Society,

Addressing the teachers at the grand event, Anurag Thakur, Minister of State for Finance said, "India has a young population. We need to provide them with good education and inculcate moral values in them. Collected efforts of the teachers and students are changing the face of the nation. Young India is a true contributor to building a nation."

"Education is an assimilation of character building ideas. Teaching implies right guidance at the right time, not just for the teacher & students but for the entire community," said Ram Madhav, National General Secretary, BJP. He also appreciated the teachers for their innovations solutions in teaching.

Acknowledging the efforts of teachers present at the ceremony, Ram Madhav also said, "The teachers are making an outstanding contribution in the society by infusing and boosting moral values in the education system."

Calling teachers as nation's pillars Hrushikesh Senapaty - Director, NCERT said that is it a proud moment for the nation, as the teachers are working progressively for creating an innovation-based ecosystem.

The event witnessed two engaging discussion sessions wherein speakers from the education field shared their experiences and need for grassroots innovations.

Speaking on 'Importance of Micro-Innovation in Perspective of Zero-Investment Innovations' GP Upadhyaya, ACS Education, Sikkim, A Anbasru, Secretary Education, Puducherry, Sanjay Awasthi, Member Secretary-NCTE, Prashanth Nair, Managing Director of Kerala Shipping & Inland Navigation Corporation collectively called for more and more active participation of the teachers.

They said that low/zero-cost replicable practices developed by the teachers and principals have the potential to contribute to improving the quality of education and create foster better learning outcomes in the students. The session was chaired by Nitin Bhalla, Head, Outreach & Partnerships, Rupantar, Sri Aurobindo Society.

In another set of discussion, based on the topic 'Open Source Innovation & Challenges for its implementation', Dr Rajesh Nathani - Advisor to Minister, MHRD, MsPreetiHingorani, Vice President, Brand & PR, Cambridge University Press, Narayanan Ramaswami, Partnership Head, Education & Skill Development, KPMG collectively emphasised that shared knowledge and wisdom hold the key for unlocking many education-related problems.

Thus, a platform such as ZIIEI, is providing a great opportunity for the teachers to find solutions related to community participation, enrolment, drop-outs etc. This session was shared by Dr Simmi Mahajan, Head- Quality Assurance, Sri Aurobindo Society, Delhi.

ZIIEI

Zero-Investment Innovations for Education Initiatives (ZIIEI) has come a long way from its inception. The project is a mass-scale teacher outreach initiative started in 2015 by Sri Aurobindo Society and HDFC Bank. Till date, around 2 Million teachers have been oriented towards ZIIEI across all the states and union territories of India.

ZIIEI aims to find 'the scattered, isolated and unrecognised, but effective solutions' created by teachers at the grassroots and systematically scale them up to lakhs of schools every year.

In the process, teachers are:

*Sensitised about the critical need for innovations in the Indian state-run schools;

*Educated about the potential of innovation that requires zero monetary investment;

*Encouraged to share such best practices freely with the teaching community; and

*Recognised grandly for their contribution towards improving the quality of education.

