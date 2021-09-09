A rising star, Neil Nayyar gives compelling Cello music to short movie 'Lollipop'

New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI/ATK): One of the local organizations, Swara Media has introduced awards to recognize American Indian Kids/youth for their achievements and contribution to the community.

For his immense contribution to the world of music, Neil Nayyar has been awarded with the Rockstar Award for emerging as a rising star across the globe. Awarded by California State Senator Jim Nielsen at the California State Capitol in Sacramento, California, the award is presented every year to motivate the youth towards achieving greater good in life.

Jim Nielsen (James Wiley Neilsen), an American politician from California currently serving in the California State Senate representing the 4th district had an opportunity to meet late Prime Minister Mrs Indira Gandhi while he was commissioned to work as a part of his Government Job.

With this recognition and achievement, Neil Nayyar has recently got an opportunity to give his cello music to the upcoming short movie Lollipop, which is soon going to hit the digital platforms on October 1st this year at A place called Sacramento Film Festival (A Project by Access Sacramento) at Crest Theatre, Sacramento California.



It is a short movie depicting the life of two sisters who are trying to reconnect after falling out three years ago. Featuring talented actress Brittany Rietz who is also the writer and director of the film, it is a simple story that highlights tragedy but also highlights hope.

Speaking about the experience, Neil says, "I have always been inspired with the classical music and the rich tradition of India which made me produce music for some of the best projects. I would like to thank Brittany Rietz who gave me an opportunity to be a part of this major project that is expected to be out soon for the audience to watch. I hope the cello music will keep them entertained and garner much appreciation from the audience all across the globe".

Earlier, he has also composed the National Anthem with 18 instruments which he composed, arranged, recorded, mixed and mastered. Later, he got help from a Video Editor from India to put the video together that became massively popular.

Recently, he has been selected and nominated to compete for semi-finale, finale and Grand-finale at Indian International Icon in Chicago (ILLINOIS). The event is scheduled to happen on 28th, 29th and 30th December 2021. Neil is preparing for the auditions and is optimistic to reach the Grand-finale and get the winning trophy in the reality show.

