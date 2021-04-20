A story of three friends who made big globally by thinking different

New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI/BusinessWireIndia): The success is not measured from 'how long you are in the game' but from 'how you played it.

D'Art Design has a similar success story which was initiated seven years ago when three friends, experienced in their own fields of Marketing, Designing, and Operations thought of starting a venture (D'Art Pvt Ltd) to create an experience through designs, as they witnessed the gap between manufacturing and design industry.

At the start, they tried to bridge it but in present times, they are on the road to becoming global leaders. The myth of turning design (dreamt) in 100 per cent reality in the practical world was filled with a vision of success.

The perception induced has always been different for both B2B and B2C. Straightforwardly, we create and share Brand Equity for our clients and at the same time for us. Not limited to designing retail stores, we carry an experience for our varied clientele in different sectors synonymically to our core (business) area.

Understanding the intellect with 'wants and wishes' we attack the nerve to revamp a brand by conducting proper (in-depth) Research and Analysis, Strategy & Design, Proto & Production, and Market Deployment. Our designers with a manufacturing background can induce influence through the designs, eventually leading to the experience required to multiply ROI and sales 'x' times for a brand. Also, the industry is facing monotony (of lacking designers with manufacturing backgrounds) for the past 50 years. This is the bridge or void D'Art is filling.



The impeccable growth can be measured from the accolades rewarded, happy clients (served), and employees. In 2018, D'Art bagged the Indian Retail Award and most recently, D'Art bagged World's Best Design Award "A'Design" for its experiential store which was Designed and Deployed for the Helmet Veteran STUDDS.

'Let the work talk' has always been a boon for us and had let us deliver 10,000 stores per year from Design to Production to Deployment ranging for over 150 plus clients (majorly multi-nationals). The due course has let us prove our mettle in the industry in front of 'old players' on the road (most traveled) to become India's leading Retail Design Agency.

Well aware of the current testing times, one can be successful only if it interprets "what's next" and "what's beyond" and start working for it in present times. Not to be the one witnessing the competitors excelling just they worked on the "what's next" factor. For the factual basis of the above testimony, D'Art has witnessed the future of the usage of sanitizers and thus installed a 'Helmet Sanitizing Machine' in its award winning design STUDDS.

For events and activations, D'Art has rolled in the concept of virtual events in the most effective way and is not dependent on so called 'video conferencing' applications alone. A CRM Software that literally connects all the dots (including employees, work culture, services, client management, etc) us being effectively used within the business.

The Protagonists of the story "Syed Shahnawaz Zaidi - The Marketing Strategist, Sameer Khosla - The Designer, and Deepak Kumar - The Executionist".

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

