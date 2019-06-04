AAI signs pact with Boeing to modernise air traffic management in India

New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): The Airports Authority of India (AAI) and aerospace major Boeing on Tuesday announced the signing of a technical assistance agreement to develop an air traffic management roadmap which will improve airspace utilisation and help maintain efficient aircraft operations.

The comprehensive 10-year communication, navigation and surveillance/air traffic management (CNS/ATM) modernisation roadmap spread over 18 months is being undertaken with a grant from the US Trade and Development Agency (USTDA).

The objective of the agreement is to develop a roadmap based on global and local best practices to optimally utilise airspace capacity, enhance communications and invest in navigation, surveillance and air traffic management.

"The implementation of modern technologies and global practices will allow India to increase its airspace capacity significantly by improving communications, enabling flexible use of airspace and allowing the safe processing of additional flights using air navigation infrastructure for smoother and more efficient skies in India," said AAI Chairman Guruprasad Mohapatra.

President of Boeing India Salil Gupte said: "India is experiencing unprecedented growth in civil aviation. With this kind of growth comes the need for safe and efficient aircraft operations as well as improving the airport infrastructure."

Boeing will analyse current technologies and processes to identify efficiency improvements that can be implemented while maintaining a practical and safe airspace system. As part of the project, it will also work with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, airlines operating in India, airport operators and other airspace stakeholders like the US-India Aviation Cooperation Programme.

US Ambassador to India Kenneth I. Juster said the agreement between AAI and Boeing is a significant step in furthering collaboration on aviation between the two countries. "We look forward to such opportunities where both countries can utilise their expertise and innovation to develop blueprints for cutting-edge technologies for the future." (ANI)

