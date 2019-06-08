Aakash
Aakash

Aakash Live students shine in NEET 2019

ANI | Updated: Jun 08, 2019 12:38 IST

New Delhi [India] June 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of NEET (The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) 2019 that was held on May 5th, 2019. Aakash Digital students performed exceedingly well with S Mageswari from Hyderabad bagging AIR 30 (SC). She was a student of Aakash Live two-year NEET course.
"'Believe in yourself and all that you are' - Mark Twain - These are the words which have framed my life. Studying through Aakash Live was really helpful as it has enhanced my preparation. This platform is very interactive and I was able to dedicate most of my time in studying, which I saved from travelling. All these small things and the constant support of Aakash Live teachers, blessings of almighty and my parents have led to this performance of mine", said S Mageswari.
"The achievement of these students in the prestigious NEET examination is proof that hard work never fails. I congratulate each student for a brilliant performance. At Aakash Digital, our focus is on catering to the educational needs of aspirants by giving them access to Aakash's academic legacy at the convenience of their home. With Aakash Live - the flagship interactive program of Aakash Digital, we ensure that students get the right guidance and study material for competitive and school exam preparation. Qualified faculty at Aakash Live provides the same discipline, academic excellence and regular assessment in online classes as in the Aakash classroom teaching", said Anuj Tiwari, CEO Aakash Digital.
The real success of Aakash Live could be accumulated from the fact that it has helped in empowering students, especially from the tier-2, 3 cities in fulfilling their dreams of cracking NEET 2019. Let's have a look at some of the many success stories.
"Studying medical has always been my childhood dream. Today, it is possible only because of Aakash Digital which helped me in cracking NEET exams as it is the best platform for students like me who doesn't have reliable coaching centres in the vicinity. "Aakash Live" from Aakash Digital is a result oriented and focused platform that helped me achieve my educational goals and its precise study curriculum is a guideline for any aspiring student. Last but not the least; I would like to thank my family and the almighty for blessing me", shared Harpreet Singh from a small town Suratgarh in Rajasthan, who got 623 marks.
"This journey for success in NEET was accompanied very well by Aakash Live team, my parents and Almighty. Thanks to everyone for being a part of my success. With a motto to succeed, I had always been a chipkoo to my studies and that is what I want to share, Persistence is the key. Aakash Live is undoubtedly the best companion for me in my studies. Anytime, Anywhere, Anyway, Ready to help! All the faculties are very much supportive and well expressed in their subjects. I am glad to be a part of Live Family. I extend my heartfelt thanks to every faculty member who had been with me through this wonderful phase of life. Live, you made it. No problems of commuting, Mumma's food and care and comfort of home, and these ingredients mixed to make success in NEET. I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to Ashish Patidar sir for his extreme support at all low times and even sometime before the paper was about to begin, The Do or Die war!", said Esha Shree from Chhapra, Bihar who got 622 marks.
Live interactive classes at Aakash Live help students get the quality coaching, quick doubt resolution and regular assessment at the convenience of home. Arjun Pant, who couldn't find reliable coaching in his region for NEET preparation chose Aakash Live and cracked the exam successfully.
"Cracking NEET was a long-cherished dream, but finding a reliable coaching centre was an issue. Aakash Digital helped me realize my dreams with its result oriented and focused platform. The faculty and the precise curriculum played a pivotal role here. What makes Aakash stand out is its accessibility. To sum it up, learning through Aakash Live was like a dream come true and I would like to recommend it to every aspiring student who dreams big. Thank you Aakash Live", shared Arjun Pant from Chennai, who got 648 marks.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

