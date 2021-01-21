Aamir Khan's lecture at Symbiosis

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] January 21 (ANI/SRV Media): The Year 2020 is the "Golden Jubilee Year of Symbiosis." Symbiosis is "Celebrating 50 Years of Excellence in Education."

Millions of people the world over entering isolation to fight against the spread of Coronavirus COVID19, the need for positivity have become even more critical. Considering the current situation Symbiosis has not let that deter our spirit and we continue to create positivity by introducing the "Golden Jubilee Lecture Series".

The motto behind organizing a Lecture Series is to motivate the Students, Staff and society in general as how to adapt with the current situation and not to get panic.



We are inviting stalwarts from various fields who are experts in their respective fields.

On Saturday, 23 January 2021 at 5 pm Distinguished Speaker/ Actor Aamir Khan will be delivering a lecture.

This Symbiosis Golden Jubilee Lecture Series is broadcasting live on Youtube.com and it's Open to All.

