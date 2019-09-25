AAPA says businesses remain cautious on their inventories amid subdued demand conditions
AAPA says businesses remain cautious on their inventories amid subdued demand conditions

AAPA reports moderate growth in air passenger demand, further weakness in air cargo markets

ANI | Updated: Sep 25, 2019 13:04 IST

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], Sep 25 (ANI): Preliminary traffic figures for August released on Wednesday by the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) showed moderate growth in international air passenger markets.
But this was in contrast with further reductions in air cargo demand against a backdrop of diminishing business confidence levels and significant declines in international trade volumes.
Overall, Asia Pacific airlines carried a combined 32.6 million international passengers in August, 2.3 per cent more than the same month last year. In revenue passenger kilometres (RPK) terms, demand grew by 3.1 per cent year-on-year.
The average international passenger load factor eased 0.2 percentage points lower to 82.8 per cent for the month after accounting for 3.4 per cent expansion in available seat capacity.
In contrast to air passenger markets, air cargo demand in freight tonne kilometres (FTK) fell by 6.4 per cent year-on-year in August. Subdued demand conditions, with businesses remaining cautious on their inventories, contributed to the persistent weakness.
Combined with a 1.1 per cent increase in offered freight capacity, the average international freight load factor fell by 4.7 percentage points to 58.3 per cent for the month.
"The first eight months of the year saw Asian airlines carry a combined 251 million international passengers, representing a sustained 4.3% increase in demand for international air travel, but growth rates are moderating as consumers become more cautious about the economic outlook," said AAPA Director General Andrew Herdman.
"Meanwhile, air cargo demand declined by 5.9 per cent during the first eight months of the year with business confidence deteriorating further in August against a backdrop of heightened global trade tensions. Consumer goods markets continued to expand but demand for intermediate goods fell further, contributing to the decline in air shipments."
Looking ahead, said Herdman, Asian airlines continue to face a challenging business environment while the long-term outlook for air travel remains broadly positive. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 12:30 IST

Indian economy to grow 6.5 pc in FY19, 7.2 pc in FY20: ADB

Tokyo [Japan], Sep 25 (ANI): The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has revised its outlook for India's economy with growth now expected at 6.5 per cent in fiscal year (FY) 2019, following weaker expansion in the first quarter of the year with slower growth in consumption and investment affecting the manufa

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 11:39 IST

Maruti Suzuki cuts price of select models by Rs 5,000 to revive demand

New Delhi [India], Sep 25 (ANI): Welcoming the government's initiative to revive demand in the automobile industry, Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday announced to proactively and voluntarily share the benefits of corporate tax reduction with its customers.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 11:09 IST

Aster DM Healthcare signs lease agreements for two new hospitals...

Bengaluru (Karnataka), Sep 25 (ANI): Aster DM Healthcare, the third-largest healthcare company in India, is growing its presence in Karnataka with the introduction of two new hospitals.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 10:23 IST

Equity indices down on weak global cues, Tata Motors top loser

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 25 (ANI): Equity indices slipped during early hours on Wednesday on the back of weak global cues as selling pressure built up across various segments.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 18:32 IST

India must aim to attract largest FDI share in the world: Prasad

New Delhi [India], Sep 24 (ANI): India ranks as the second-largest telecommunications market globally and is on the cusp of a transformational change which will require more foreign direct investments (FDIs), Minister of Communications Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 18:19 IST

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Bulgaria completed installation of...

New Delhi [India] Sept 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Bulgaria, one of the largest Bulgarian enterprises has finished the installation and setup of digital monitoring solutions produced by Zyfra, a world leader in industrial digitalization.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 18:16 IST

Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard: The Only Financial Aid You Need

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): When looking for a credit card that offers value-added features and is tailored to a wide range of financial needs, Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard is the best fit.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 18:14 IST

Don Cinema to launch Tokers Cricket League in Maldives

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): After announcing Tokers House, DON Cinema will be combining the two passions of Indian youth, Cricket and social media.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 18:13 IST

California Walnuts: Nutrient rich powerhouse for overall wellness

New Delhi [India] Sept 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Nuts are healthy snack options. When it comes to healthy diet options, they rule the popularity charts across the world.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 18:11 IST

Health Travellers Worldwide announces a strategic partnership...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] Sept 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): The World Medical Tourism and Global Healthcare Congress (WMTC) presents an exclusive opportunity for one-on-one networking with the largest buyers for sending patients for Treatment Abroad from across the globe - especially the USA, Africa and Asia

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 18:09 IST

Docprime completes one year of its operations; launches online...

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Sept 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Docprime.com, Health-Tech venture by EtechAces marketing and consulting private limited ('Policybazaar Group') has successfully completed one year of its operations.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 18:08 IST

TEDxBengaluru 2019 celebrates speakers who believe in going...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Sept 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): TEDxBengaluru has announced the sixth edition of its annual flagship event TEDxBengaluru 2019 with the theme Beyond Resilience.

Read More
iocl