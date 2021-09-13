Aapka CFO - The most affordable platform creating solutions for every business problem

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Aapka CFO launches world's first affordable diversified financial services targeted towards MSME, SME, and Start-ups.

They provide business services like road mapping, all types of fundraising, business cost management, revenue management, working capital management, support on commercial decision making, assisting to manage cash growth and profitability along with budgeting and accounting.

Staying true to its main objective of "Dhanda Aap Dekho Baki Sab Hum Dekhenge" gives organizations more power to lead towards their goals. A company with a vision of providing opportunity for all businesses and making its services affordable to all.



Commenting on the launch Chirag Trivedi, Co-founder and MD said, "Aapka CFO has launched this concept to facilitate all those who have been till now deprived or could not afford such services. We have to make a difference to that process of becoming the salt to all our customers just a pinch required to make it tasty. Seasoning your business just in the right amount to make it flavourful."

Ronak Soni, Co-founder and CEO of Aapka CFO said, "The key factor is to spread this across the Globe to Create the Difference in each and every Businessman's Life. Our vision is to not just help businesses but also farmers at Rs 1/- only, and women entrepreneurs at Rs 101/- only. We believe the future depends on what we do in the present and we want to inculcate the same belief in all entrepreneurs associated with us."

Neha Shah, COO of Aapka CFO said, "I am grateful to be a part of Aapka CFO where every individual's thought and vision are heard. It makes me happy to offer such diversified financial services to women entrepreneurs. Also, we are not just CFO we are Aapka CFO."

