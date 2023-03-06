Aaquaries Global Industries Limited mulls investment of USD 200 million in Hong Kong & Slovakia

New Delhi [India], March 6 (ANI/SRV): Aaquaries Global Industries Limited, a research-based integrated pharmaceutical company involved in niche API manufacturing & marketing of pharmaceutical ingredient supplier for foremost formulators with services, including APIs, custom pharmaceutical services, generics, biosimilars, and differentiated formulations with leadership position in Anti Malarial APIs, Anti Cancer APIs, Veterinary APIs has made an announcement today that Aaquaries Global Industries Limited will be investing about USD 200 Million in buyout of assets and patents and has raised money for the long term investments.

The Investment will be in the procurement of Patent assets in Hong Kong China and Slovakia, located in Central Europe. Industry experts believe that Aaquaries Global Industries Limited planning to invest about USD 200 Million in the buyout of assets and patents will set as a benchmark for others to follow. The overseas investments in two strategic locations will consolidate Aaquaries Global Industries Limited's annual revenues & will open up plethora of opportunities in the complex R & D areas of NCE & NDDS.



Announcing the investment of USD 200 Million in Hong Kong & Slovakia, Dr Sameer Talim, Managing Director of the unlisted pharma company Aaquaries Global Industries Limited said " The Board of Directors & Management has endorsed the proposal to invest USD 200 Million in buyout of assets and patents and has successfully raised funds for the long term investments.The Investment will be in the procurement of Patent assets in Hong Kong China and Slovakia. This investment will give key access to Hong Kong, China and Slovakia, located in Central Europe which has immense market potential & bigger market access. This investment is in line with our long term vision of being the leading player in Hong Kong China and Slovakia. The company has raised funds from NBFC from India and obtained necessary approvals for investment. The investment of 200 Million US Dollars in Hong Kong Company have patents assets in china and Slovakia located in Central Europe. Aaquaries Global Limited has been rated by USA based rating company Owens Online Inc with Turnover of 800 plus Cores and Net worth of 690 crores,

Dr Austin Dsouza, Executive Director of Aaquaries Global Industries Limited said "this will be landmark investments of Aaquaries Global Industries Limited in Hong Kong & Slovakia chosen carefully after due diligence & market conditions. Patent and public procurement systems can help promote productivity-led growth by improving technology diffusion and supporting innovative solutions. Patents and innovation public procurement can be effective instruments to help countries boost innovation and make a resilient and inclusive recovery without excessive fiscal burdens. Asian economy patent filings accounted for more than 66% of the world's total in 2020. However, 92 per cent of patent filing activities are in the People's Republic of China, Japan, and the Republic of Korea. As companies focus less on efficiency and more on resilience, procurement becomes central to strategy. That's because it is uniquely positioned to orchestrate long-term value-creating systems that can accommodate incompatible value holders, withstand exogenous shocks, share loads, and grow dynamically".



Aaquaries Global Industries Limited, headquartered at Mumbai in india is one of the fastest growing pharmaceutical company focusing on the development, manufacturing, and sale of high quality and affordable process R&D and API manufacturing service provider for the worldwide pharmaceutical industry since 2007. Aaquaries Global Industries Limited has uniquely integrated development, regulatory, and manufacturing capabilities & has offices in Dubai, Singapore, Hong Kong. Aaquaries Global Industries Limited offers a wide portfolio of services ranging from API's for the generic industry to custom synthesis for early phase pharmaceutical research and branded products. Aaquaries Global Industries Limited is a customer-focused backwards-integrated world-class developer, manufacturer & trading of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs). It is the independent company of choice in collaboration with leading producers of advanced API solutions with state of manufacturing facilities with stringent operating procedures and compliance to current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) and applicable regulatory requirements and reliable supply to gain sustainable competitive advantage. Aaquaries Global Industries has a wide basket of portfolio includes over 300 APIs across multiple therapeutic segments with marketing presence in over 75 countries in Middle East, European and African countries.



Media Contacts

Sam Daniel

Head - Corporate Communications

Aaquaries Global Industries Limited,701, Anurag Business Centre, Waman Tukaram Patil Marg, near Amar Theatre, Chembur, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400071.

email: corporate.communications@aaquaries.com.

+ 91 22 4961 7644

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

