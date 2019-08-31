Aarya Consulting - Mind Mastery for Traders
Aarya Consulting - Mind Mastery for Traders

Aarya Consulting's 'Mind Mastery for Traders' event is outsold

ANI | Updated: Aug 31, 2019 12:31 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] August 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): Gone are the days to wonder about how common people lead the online stock trading game with extraordinary skills. A few of the traders get the sheer success while many of them fail miserably, and there is no rocket science behind decoding these results. You can easily know how successful people develop a proven stock market trading strategy and flawless mindset.
It all boils down to very simple directions - Directions for your mind to trade patiently and with sincerity.
Get a chance to know the secrets and tips behind the successful trading process?
'A Trader Within' is a program meant to unleash the trader inside every person. Unlike other stock training courses, this is a year-long holistic program that covers various topics like trader psychology, decision making, conforming mindsets to changing market situations, controlling hesitation on entry, being careful with fear and greed, chasing the market and much more.
Aarya Consulting's 'A Trader Within' has brought a Free Workshop 'Mind Mastery for Traders', which is the first of its kind workshop.
Where's it?
For your convenience, Aarya Consulting brings you this event at 'The E - Square Hotel', No 132 A, University Road, Premnagar, Ganeshkhind, Pune.
Although the program is outsold, you may be able to hear about it on their Facebook and YouTube platforms. The program got booked within a few days and the leading team is indeed very happy about it.
If you are in need to improve your trading, your profitability, and if you really need to see your trading game going to the next level, this is a phenomenal workshop for everybody looking to find out more about Trading Psychology. You get a chance to meet and interact with the people with the right expertise at the event.
With this program, you get a map to building a powerful trader outlook with which you can navigate a minefield of some regular risks.
"With 'A Trader Within' and 'Mind Mastery for Traders', we make no empty promises. We don't arrange the very basic rags-to-riches storytelling sessions and no unnecessary stock market quotes with any disappointments. With this program, traders will get to know the roadmap to get your trading psychology on the winning side with a lucrative plan", mentioned Shailesh Mamidwar, Founder of Aarya Consulting.
"We get an expert speaker and master in Psychology, Anand Kulkarni onboard. Kulkarni is great in dealing with mind skills and personal transformation for people. When we were deciding on the speaker considering how traders have to deal with high intensity and quick decision making, Anand Kulkarni was the first name that clicked me. He has been serving the clients like Tech Mahindra, Arena Infotech and Police Department on the national levels", said Mamidwar.
To book your free tickets for the holistic and complete stock market trading workshop, you can visit 'A Trader Within' official website.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 13:04 IST

Quality of consolidating PSU banks will determine their...

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): The consolidation of 10 public sectors banks announced by the government is credit positive but there will not be any immediate improvement in their credit metrics as all of them have relatively weak solvency profiles, global rating agency Moody's has said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 12:11 IST

CG Power now removes CFO V R Venkatesh after irregularities, fraud

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): A day after CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd sacked its Chairman Gautam Thapar, the troubled company has removed V R Venkatesh as the Chief Financial Officer for irregularities and unauthorised transactions.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 11:31 IST

IL&FS gets binding bids for 10 road assets in domestic roads...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): IL&FS has got binding bids for 10 road assets in its domestic roads transportation vertical as the cash-strapped conglomerate struggles with an overall resolution process being undertaken by the new board.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 10:38 IST

Finance Secretary dispels fears of job losses after merger of 10...

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): The merger of 10 public sector banks (PSBs) to form four big lenders will create more jobs and not lead to any retrenchment as being claimed by some trade unions, Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar has said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 09:07 IST

AGS Transact Technologies Limited presents campus connect a case...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 31 (ANI/BusinessWire India): AGS Transact Technologies Limited (AGSTTL) aims to provide innovative and customized payment solutions to its customers.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 09:03 IST

#LooTalks - an impact initiative focused at the 'Issues of the...

New Delhi [India] August 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): Brands4Purpose, in partnership with Volunteer4India, One Impression, and Hubhopper, has initiated an impact project to aggregate diverse and powerful conversations on 'Issues of the Urban Woman'. The initiative called #LooTalks is a cause curated platform ai

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 09:02 IST

Saveetha Engineering College introduces Finland model of...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] August 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): Saveetha Engineering College launched a revolutionary teaching-learning ecosystem designed based on Finland education model for the first time in India.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 18:35 IST

Economy slumps to 7-year low, GDP growth slows to 5 pc in Q1 FY20

New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): The economic growth slowed to a seven-year low of 5 per cent in April to June quarter from 8 per cent a year ago, government data showed on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 18:06 IST

Government unveils merger of 10 PSU banks to become four major entities

New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Government on Friday announced merger of 10 public sector banks (PSBs) into four strong lenders with countrywide networks and global reach to boost credit and revive economic growth in the nation's bid to become a five trillion dollar economy in the next five years.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 17:42 IST

Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers launches the stunning nature-inspired...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] August 30(ANI/NewsVoir): Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers, one of India's top jewellery brands popularly known for exquisite craftsmanship and unique designs, today launched two hand-crafted collections, The Ginkgo Leaf and Buddha Pod in platinum.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 17:42 IST

From frequent flyers to avid shoppers - There's a SuperCard for everyone

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] August 30 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Be it day-to-day expenses, big-ticket purchases or costs you may incur during emergencies, you can be sure of addressing your need for finance and liquidity easily with a credit card in hand.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 17:34 IST

BBG Bangaru Talli Charitable Trust (BTCT) has successfully...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] August 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): BBG Bangaru Talli Charitable Trust (BTCT) has successfully completed empowerment of over 5000 girl children through various educational initiatives in and around various schools of Shadnagar Mandal, Ranga Reddy district till date.

Read More
iocl