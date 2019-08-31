Aarya Consulting's 'Mind Mastery for Traders' event is outsold

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] August 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): Gone are the days to wonder about how common people lead the online stock trading game with extraordinary skills. A few of the traders get the sheer success while many of them fail miserably, and there is no rocket science behind decoding these results. You can easily know how successful people develop a proven stock market trading strategy and flawless mindset.

It all boils down to very simple directions - Directions for your mind to trade patiently and with sincerity.

Get a chance to know the secrets and tips behind the successful trading process?

'A Trader Within' is a program meant to unleash the trader inside every person. Unlike other stock training courses, this is a year-long holistic program that covers various topics like trader psychology, decision making, conforming mindsets to changing market situations, controlling hesitation on entry, being careful with fear and greed, chasing the market and much more.

Aarya Consulting's 'A Trader Within' has brought a Free Workshop 'Mind Mastery for Traders', which is the first of its kind workshop.

Where's it?

For your convenience, Aarya Consulting brings you this event at 'The E - Square Hotel', No 132 A, University Road, Premnagar, Ganeshkhind, Pune.

Although the program is outsold, you may be able to hear about it on their Facebook and YouTube platforms. The program got booked within a few days and the leading team is indeed very happy about it.

If you are in need to improve your trading, your profitability, and if you really need to see your trading game going to the next level, this is a phenomenal workshop for everybody looking to find out more about Trading Psychology. You get a chance to meet and interact with the people with the right expertise at the event.

With this program, you get a map to building a powerful trader outlook with which you can navigate a minefield of some regular risks.

"With 'A Trader Within' and 'Mind Mastery for Traders', we make no empty promises. We don't arrange the very basic rags-to-riches storytelling sessions and no unnecessary stock market quotes with any disappointments. With this program, traders will get to know the roadmap to get your trading psychology on the winning side with a lucrative plan", mentioned Shailesh Mamidwar, Founder of Aarya Consulting.

"We get an expert speaker and master in Psychology, Anand Kulkarni onboard. Kulkarni is great in dealing with mind skills and personal transformation for people. When we were deciding on the speaker considering how traders have to deal with high intensity and quick decision making, Anand Kulkarni was the first name that clicked me. He has been serving the clients like Tech Mahindra, Arena Infotech and Police Department on the national levels", said Mamidwar.

To book your free tickets for the holistic and complete stock market trading workshop, you can visit 'A Trader Within' official website.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)