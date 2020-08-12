ABB launches B2B and B2C online marketplace in India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): ABB India on Tuesday announced the launch of an online marketplace portal which will offer more than 6,000 products from its electrification business for home and industrial buyers.

The B2B and B2C platform provides a dynamic model to empower partners to set their own competitive pricing for the products they sell on the platform while simultaneously providing customers with a choice of the best deals to suit their specific needs.

Customers will be able to access technical specifications as well as interactive product images for each item at their fingertips.

ABB India said it aims to further expand its reach in untapped markets while strengthing its presence in the existing sector, maximising the changing customer buying preferences with a seamless digital experience.

"At ABB, we are committed to creating avenues that fast track the digital transformation journey for our customers and partners," said C P Vyas, President of the company's electrification business.

"The eMart is another achievement in the same direction, aiming to create a reliable yet distinct customer experience with digital solutions," he said. (ANI)

