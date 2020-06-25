ABB Power Grids India, NIT Warangal to drive smart electric grid education

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 25 (ANI): ABB Power Grids India has signed a memorandum of understanding with the National Institute of Technology Warangal (NITW) in Telangana for cooperation to drive smart electric grid technology education, skills development and research activities.

For a nation-wide smart electric grid, India's education system and future talent play a vital role. In recognising this need, ABB Power Grids India has partnered with the Department of Electrical Engineering of NITW to develop a unique Master of Technology (M Tech) programme in smart electric grid from the current academic year.

"This is an important partnership that will strengthen collaboration between academia and industry," said N Venu, Managing Director of ABB Power Grids India.

"Building the right talent pool is crucial for building a sustainable grid of the future. This is part of our continued focus on education and skill development -- aligned with initiatives such as Skill India -- and

will help advance efforts in bringing power to all while cutting carbon emissions," he added.

In addition to crafting the course content for programme, ABB Power Grids' India team will support the institute in setting up a laboratory for smart electric grid technology and provide internship opportunities

for the M Tech students and Ph D scholars.

India's electric grid is transforming with the penetration of renewables and need for reliable power under the 'One Nation-One Grid-One Frequency' roadmap.

The government is striving to provide 24x7 power for all the households while honouring its climate commitments and Sustainable Development Goals. A smart grid can help balance both, facilitating a safe, cost-effective, clean and reliable power network. (ANI)

