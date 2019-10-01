Abbott
Abbott

Abbott collaborates with TEDxGateway to host engaging Salon session on 'Future of Healthcare'

ANI | Updated: Oct 01, 2019 10:26 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 01 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Abbott, a global leader in healthcare, in collaboration with TEDxGateway, hosted an interactive Salon session focused on the 'Future of Healthcare' - a platform dedicated to discussing how technology-driven innovation is shaping the healthcare industry across the globe and here in India.
Three global visionaries gave keynote talks at the event - Jack Kreindler, Founder, Medical Director - Centre for Health and Human Performance Ltd, Balaji Ganesh, Chief Executive Officer - TexRAD Ltd and Yuval Mor, Co-Founder, Beyond Verbal Communication.
The speakers shared their insights on how technological innovation is driving change in the healthcare landscape and highlighted how technology can enable wide access, improved diagnosis and aid precision treatment.
Abbott facilitated this first-of-its-kind event within the healthcare industry in India, as a continuation of its focus on fostering a culture of technology and innovation, to help solve pressing health problems in India and the world. Abbott is committed to the transformation that technology brings and discussions that are required to understand and adopt these in a systematic way.
"We are delighted to present this year's TEDxGateway Salon focusing on the future of healthcare. We believe that technology has the power to change strategic decisions and fundamentally influence the quality and efficiency of services for better patient outcomes across the continuum of care", said Jawed Zia, Head of Abbott's pharmaceutical business in India.
The eminent speakers also shared their innovations which are life-saving and help in improving people's lives. Jack Kreindler, Founder, Medical Director - Centre for Health and Human Performance Ltd shared his thoughts on the future of health optimization with the use of precision medicine.
"We are getting older! That will come as no surprise to anyone, but as the world's population ages, every health system and humanity must now face up to the challenge of cancer and chronic conditions - the diseases of getting older and having more wealth per capita. This talk revisits the question of whether exponentially advancing technologies, data, computation and connected devices, can enable us to build virtual, preventive and predictive digital health systems delivering diagnostics and decision support to billions of underserved people in developing countries", said Kreindler.
Balaji Ganesh, Chief Executive Officer - TexRAD Ltd. explained the use of medical data through non-invasive imaging biomarkers, data archiving/storage and easy access to medical imaging and data through improved communication via mobile technologies/devices.
"I am excited and look forward to sharing my research and work on how texture analysis of radiological scans in cancer care can capture additional clinically relevant information. There's more than what meets the eye", said Ganesh.
Yuval Mor, Co-Founder, Beyond Verbal Communication spoke about how voice-recognition is being used to detect coronary heart diseases and how this technology could bring about an exponential impact by understanding discrepancies in the future of coronary healthcare. "In traditional Indian and Chinese medicine, voice has been used for many centuries as a way to get insights into a person's health", he said.
"By using advanced technologies such as Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence (AI), backed by extensive research, it's clear now that voice can be used as a biomarker for health conditions. Coupled with the revolution of smart home devices and personal voice assistants - this can have a tremendous effect on telemedicine and providing health services in remote areas", added Mor.
As spending on healthcare increases year-on-year, the industry stands at the cusp of a technological revolution to meet the growing expectations of consumers. Data, innovation and digitally-led solutions will shape and impact the environment in India and around the world in the years to come. This event is a step in the collaborative process that is required to develop sustainable solutions to help people live better.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 10:51 IST

Armsprime Media launches the Viral Bhayani App

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 01 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Armsprime Media Pvt. Ltd. a tech-based media company that builds and produces apps for celebrities and social media influencers has announced the launch of 'The Viral Bhayani App'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 10:23 IST

Equity indices in negative zone but banking stocks gain

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Equity markets slipped into red during early hours on Tuesday amid lack of fresh triggers at home and mixed global cues.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 10:02 IST

French fashion brand Ceriz launches first store in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 01 (ANI/NewsVoir): Ceriz, the French high-fashion brand, said 'bonjour' to Mumbai by opening its first-ever store in the metropolitan city. The store is located at Atria Mall in Worli and has pleasing interiors designed to offer customers easy-breezy browsing experienc

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 18:30 IST

Corporate tax cut a positive for power sector: ICRA

New Delhi [India], Sep 30 (ANI): The recent announcement by the government to lower the corporate tax rate is a positive development for the power sector as it will allow power generators with cost-plus power purchase agreements (PPAs) to pass on lower tax benefit to power distribution utilities (disc

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 18:07 IST

Shravan Gupta taking MGF Group to new heights

New Delhi [India] Sept 30 (ANI/Digpu): Shravan Gupta has been touted as a pioneer in the real estate and financial services sector, and rightly so.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 17:59 IST

BOUNCEinc kicks off in India with a unique recruitment event

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): BOUNCEinc, the global movement in fun and entertainment, is finally here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 17:56 IST

Core sector output declines by 0.5 pc in Aug vs 4.7 pc growth a year ago

New Delhi [India], Sep 30 (ANI): The eight core industries recorded 0.5 per cent decline during August, mainly due to fall in the output of coal, crude oil, natural gas, cement and electricity, according to government data released on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 17:43 IST

Turtle, the Men's Fashion Brand releases an animation film to...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India] Sept 30 (ANI/BusinessWire India): India, the land of a thousand gods and goddesses is today facing a devil of its own.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 17:40 IST

20 States, 140 Teams bring Chitkara University's National...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India] Sept 30 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Intriguing storyline, invigorating performances, fascinating forms, and distinctive voices - Chitkara University's National Theatre Festival, Rangrezz-2019, had the perfect blend of these, and more.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 17:36 IST

Kalyan to introduce 3 premium residential projects in Kerala

Thrissur (Kerala) [India] Sept 30(ANI/BusinessWire India): Kalyan Developers, the sister concern of the renowned jewellery brand, Kalyan Jewellers, is launching three new premium residential properties in Kerala across Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, and Kochi.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 17:33 IST

MBL Infrastructures to raise Rs 300 crore, aims to implement...

New Delhi [India], Sep 30 (ANI): Civil engineering major MBL Infrastructures said on Monday that its shareholders have approved an enabling resolution for raising of funds up to Rs 300 crore by way of public issue or private placement, including through a qualified institutions placement.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 17:06 IST

MindChampion Learning Systems Limited bags IDA Education Awards 2019

New Delhi [India] Sept 30(ANI/BusinessWire India): MindChampion Learning Systems Limited (MLSL), NIIT's wholly owned subsidiary for its K-12 school learning initiative, has bagged the IDA Education Awards 2019 as the 'Product/solution/service of the Year for K-12 education' for its product Practice Pl

Read More
iocl